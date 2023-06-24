Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Testing Times For Banks Stocks

Investors head into the last week of the quarter with a slightly more cautious positioning as recession fears have jumped to the forefront again. A slow calendar of economic releases means that traders may stew further on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony in which he signaled more interest rate hikes are ahead. Some of the notable earnings reports next week will be the updates from Carnival (NYSE:CCL) (preview), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) (analysis), Micron Technology (MU) (preview), Nike (NKE) (analysis), and Constellation Brands (STZ). Meanwhile, the release of the results for the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests will be a major focus in the banking sector. Seeking Alpha analyst Stephen Simpson said the bigger changes for banks are likely to come later, as the Federal Reserve contemplates new rules tied to Basel III Endgame and the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic. Simpson noted that while the largest banks seem less vulnerable, capital requirement changes could meaningfully impact the profitability of regional banks, with uncertainty likely to weigh on bank stocks in general for a while longer. Bank of America thinks the stress tests are unlikely to boost M&A activity in the sector due to the lack of alignment among policymakers on easing M&A restrictions, mark-to-mark accounting and caution among buyers to acquire someone else's problems ahead of economic downturn remain hurdles.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 26

