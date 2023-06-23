Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Albemarle: Shares Attractive On Valuation, But Bearish Technical Trends Seen

Jun. 23, 2023 5:23 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The materials sector, which includes Albemarle Corporation, is struggling to maintain recent gains and is close to fresh 52-week relative lows to the S&P 500.
  • ALB is a major lithium producer with a positive long-term outlook due to the growth of electric vehicles, but recent technical signs and potential risks make it a hold rather than a buy.
  • Such risks include dampening global demand for consumer electronics and EVs, increased supply from competitors, and lower lithium spot prices.
  • I highlight key price levels to monitor on the chart ahead of August earnings.

For all the talk about breadth improvement over recent weeks, the small Materials sector is not far from fresh 52-week relative lows to the S&P 500. A turn-of-the-month rally in the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) did

Materials Sector Continues To Languish Versus the S&P 500 This Year

China Growth Projections Turning Softer For 2023

Albemarle: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

ALB: Many Favorable Valuation Metrics Following the Re-Rating Lower

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

ALB: Bearish Rounded Top, Key Support Near $270

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
