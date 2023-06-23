Albemarle: Shares Attractive On Valuation, But Bearish Technical Trends Seen
Summary
- The materials sector, which includes Albemarle Corporation, is struggling to maintain recent gains and is close to fresh 52-week relative lows to the S&P 500.
- ALB is a major lithium producer with a positive long-term outlook due to the growth of electric vehicles, but recent technical signs and potential risks make it a hold rather than a buy.
- Such risks include dampening global demand for consumer electronics and EVs, increased supply from competitors, and lower lithium spot prices.
- I highlight key price levels to monitor on the chart ahead of August earnings.
For all the talk about breadth improvement over recent weeks, the small Materials sector is not far from fresh 52-week relative lows to the S&P 500. A turn-of-the-month rally in the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) did not last long. And I see similar price action lately in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).
I like the long-term story and valuation, but concerning technicals are too much for me to issue a buy rating right now. I have a hold on the resource stock.
Materials Sector Continues To Languish Versus The S&P 500 This Year
According to Bank of America Global Research, ALB is among the largest and lowest-cost producers of lithium, which is expected to see meaningful volume expansion due to growth in electric vehicles. Albemarle operates two other stable global specialty chemical businesses, Specialties and Refining Catalysts, in oligopolistic market structures with 30% EBITDA margins and low growth rates.
The Charlotte-based $27 billion market cap Specialty Chemicals industry company within the Materials sector trades at a low 7.1 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a small 0.7% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.
There's no doubt that the long-run demand outlook for EVs and battery storage technology and equipment will be robust. The continued push toward green energy as well as the desire to move away from risky energy producers around the world is a tailwind for lithium-producing firms. Recently, though, there have been jitters surrounding the supply situation. That could inhibit the growth of ALB in the short run, but the most recent quarter was particularly troubling. While Albemarle beat on the bottom line, the management team slashed its full-year earnings outlook.
2023 EBITDA is now seen in the $3.3 billion to $4.0 billion range, down from an expectation of more than $4 billion. The negative revision was made even more stark given the robust Q1, so operations may be inflecting rather notably. There's risk of further guidance cuts if China continues to endure a weak recovery. Just recently, Goldman Sachs lowered its outlook for 2023 China real GDP.
The good news is that ALB's multiple has compressed greatly, but I would be on the lookout for further headline risk as the year progresses. Key risks include a dampening of global consumer electronics demand and EVs, increased supply from competitors, and lower lithium spot prices.
China Growth Projections Turning Softer For 2023
On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings normalizing over the coming quarters. The lithium producer enjoyed the resource boon and broader trend toward green energy in recent years, but lower per-share profits are seen this year and next. By 2025, though, EPS should rebound to the low to mid-$20s, according to the Bloomberg consensus.
Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise at a steady clip in the coming quarters. With current earnings multiples in the high single digits, and with an EV/EBITDA ratio that is about half that of the S&P 500, the stock looks strong on valuation, though it is not very free cash flow generative.
Albemarle: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts
On a P/E basis, ALB sells at a steep discount to its 5-year average forward operating multiple, but a softer growth trajectory warrants a realistic valuation. The current negative earnings revision cycle should yield an industry P/E. So, if we assume $20 of normalized EPS with a 13 multiple, then the stock should be near $260. Thus, it is a buy on valuation in my view.
ALB: Many Favorable Valuation Metrics Following The Re-Rating Lower
Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, August 2. The calendar is light on volatility catalysts aside from the reporting date.
Corporate Event Risk Calendar
The Technical Take
While I like the valuation and long-term fundamental case for ALB, the chart is concerning. Notice in the chart below that the stock is putting in a bearish rounded top formation. There is key support near $170, so, long here with a stop under, say, $160 is a reasonable and prudent play. What is problematic, though, is that ALB's long-term 200-day moving average is now downwardly-sloped, indicating that the bears are gaining a foothold on the trend.
What's more, shares were rejected on a recent bounce off the April low of $172 on a try to rally above the 200dma. Volume was high around that early Q2 plunge, and the latest corrective move higher has come on lower volume - another bearish sign. Overall, this is not an encouraging look.
ALB: Bearish Rounded Top, Key Support Near $270
The Bottom Line
I have a hold rating on ALB. I like the valuation, but the technical structure is quite concerning in my view. With the stock having just recently failed at resistance, I see risks of further downside. Its long-term prospects are favorable, however.
