Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Uniper SE's Stock Price Implied Its Value Doubled From Previous Highs, Which Does Not Make Sense

Jun. 23, 2023 5:44 PM ETUniper SE (UNPRF)
Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
794 Followers

Summary

  • Uniper SE reported strong Q1 numbers with a profit of €6.7 billion, leading to a significant recovery in its share price.
  • I believe the stock is overvalued due to massive dilution, long-term headwinds, and a historically high valuation.
  • Therefore, I conclude that Uniper is a sell, with a downside potential of 50% or more.

Germany To Nationalize Uniper Energy Company

Uniper SE'S Logo on the Door of a Building

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images News

Uniper SE (OTCPK:UNPRF), the German listing is more liquid (UNSE01) reported remarkably strong Q1 numbers, including a profit of €6.7 billion. Given the dire straits Uniper found

This article was written by

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
794 Followers
I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.