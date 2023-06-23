Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investing In European Dividend Stocks - Worth The Hassle?

Jun. 23, 2023 5:57 PM ETASML, ASMLF, BASFY, BFFAF, LVMHF, LVMUY, NONOF, NSRGF, NSRGY, NVO, RHHBF, RHHBY, RHHVF, VNNVF, VONOY
European Dividends profile picture
European Dividends
323 Followers

Summary

  • Europe is a relevant place for investment due to its role as one of the world's leading economic areas. Europe is home to many well-established multinational companies.
  • Major European stock indices have a lower average valuation and a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500. However, the S&P 500 has significantly outperformed these indices in recent years.
  • Some individual European stocks have provided a great total return over the past years. However, there are significant practical challenges linked to diverging currencies, regulations and other factors.

Satellite map

ugurhan

For investors based in the U.S. there are plenty of excellent domestic choices for investments. Over the past decades, U.S. companies have created an exceptional amount of wealth for investors, and the S&P 500 (SP500) is considered

GDP statistics

World Bank website, 2021 data

trade statistics

Eurostat website

trade statistic

Eurostat website

trade statistic

Eurostat website

gdp chart

GDP (current US$) 1961-2021 (World Bank website)

GDP growth

International Monetary Fund website, data of April 2023

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

European Dividends profile picture
European Dividends
323 Followers
I am a German private investor. My portfolio has a focus on European dividend-paying stocks. My investment goal does not consist in chasing maximum absolute returns. Instead, I am investing defensively with the aim to create an additional income that complements my salary, grows over time and - if I am lucky - allows me to retire early. I share insights on developments in Europe which are relevant for investors, as well as my own investing journey. I formerly contributed under the name "Dividend Mink".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACN, ALIZF, ALIZY, ASML, ASML, BASFY, BHP, DPSTF, DTEGY, DEO, ENLAY, GSK, ADRNY, LRLCF, LVMHF, MDT, NGG, NSRGY, NVS, RWFRF, RIO, SNY, SIEGY, TELNF, TTE, UL, ZURVY, MURRAY INCOME TRUST, MHTUF, FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME ETF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article does not constitute investment or any other advice. In my articles, I only describe my journey as an amateur investor and my personal investment decisions. The views expressed in this article may be subject to change. The value of investments and the dividends derived from them may fluctuate and an investor may not receive back the amount originally invested. Past performance is no indication of future performance. The suitability of an investment strongly depends on the circumstances of each particular investor. Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock, and make your own decisions. If you do require investment advice, please consult a suitably qualified professional adviser. You should inform yourself sufficiently or take appropriate advice as to any legislation, terms and conditions affecting you personally prior to investing. Particular attention is advised when investing in securities listed in a different country than your domicile. If you like this article and want to read more about my journey as a dividend investor, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.