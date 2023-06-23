Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft's Valuation Doesn't Line Up With Its Earnings

Jun. 23, 2023 6:24 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation is an enormously strong and diversified technology company with a multi-trillion valuation.
  • The company's cash flow doesn't justify its valuation, especially counting stock-based compensation, with free cash flow returns <2%.
  • The company's enormous scales and business lines don't have a path to increasing its returns to a reasonable level, making the company a poor investment.
Entrance of Microsoft headquarters building in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris, France

Jean-Luc Ichard

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the largest technological companies in the world with a market capitalization of more than $2.5 trillion. However, that massive size isn't supported by cash flow, even with the company's growth. Going forward, we expect the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

E
Emphyrio-sh
Today, 7:15 PM
Premium
Comments (35)
Yep,
And a lot of (tech) stocks are way out of valuation right now, with or without AI.
240 profile picture
240
Today, 7:12 PM
Comments (86)
Really ? How many shares are you short..if so, good luck with that.
c
cestmoilance
Today, 7:06 PM
Premium
Comments (56)
Part of the stock price is for future growth/profit related to technology innovation. For that, my friend, I will bow to whoever can price accurately.
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 6:53 PM
Premium
Comments (1.66K)
Very detailed grafts and charts with informative detail. Microsoft owner for 12++ years. Firstly, All tech that reported last quarter were coming off of a period of increased interest rates and decreased demand from regression after the pandemic. Alphabet and Amazon amongst others had diminished earnings and reduced FCF. On Cloud Azure had much better growth than the leader AWS and has been gaining market share over the last few years. Moreover Microsoft has been investing heavily on acquisitions which has restricted working capital from being utilized for buybacks and such.
That said Microsoft is definitely overvalued at 35x earnings but so is Nividia, Amazon and Apple as all have gained mightily from the AI craze.
Microsoft has excellent management, generates around 75 billion in earnings and around 60 billion in FCF. Revenue growth has slowed but the company is very well, positioned with great products and no debt. It’s unrealistic to expect a 200 billion dollar company to grow by double digits but expect that Microsoft will achieve high single digits as the macro economy stabilizes.
sliman21 profile picture
sliman21
Today, 6:52 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.47K)
Dare you to short it
Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Today, 6:41 PM
Comments (8.77K)
Seems like too grim a "take" on Microsoft. Time, of course, will tell.
s
silverscreen
Today, 6:38 PM
Premium
Comments (587)
They have come out recently and said AI will be an annual recurring $10 billion business. How is that factored in your thesis?
l
lbeachmike
Today, 6:37 PM
Premium
Comments (914)
I see the same story lines forever. In the meantime, extraordinary returns will continue to pass you by (last 10 years was almost 10x.)
Henry_22 profile picture
Henry_22
Today, 6:36 PM
Comments (1.57K)
Who cares! Steve Ballmer needs to buy another sports team, baby!
Over $226M every quarter in dividends!
A
Always Bullish
Today, 6:28 PM
Premium
Comments (2.26K)
Very true analysis
