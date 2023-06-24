Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tsakos Energy Navigation: Grab A 9.7% Yield With The Preferred Shares

The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tsakos Energy Navigation is experiencing a period of very strong cash flows thanks to its exposure to Suezmax and Aframax vessels.
  • The company sold a bunch of vessels and generated a gain in excess of $80M.
  • Tsakos is using its profits to fund the construction of newbuilds while it also will retire one series of preferred shares.
  • The remaining two series of preferred shares remain interesting from an income perspective.
Aerial View of Crude Oil Tanker and Storage Tanks

rgaydos

Introduction

In the income-focused segment of my portfolio I bought a substantial long position in two series of preferred shares issued by Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP). I was increasingly getting interested in the company's ability to lock

Chart
Data by YCharts

Income Statement

Tsakos Investor Relations

Summarized cash flow statement

Tsakos Investor Relations

Historical Average Charter Rates

Tsakos Investor Relations

FY 2022 Cash Flow Statement

Tsakos Investor Relations

Newbuilds yet to be delivered

Tsakos Investor Relations

Total Debt Reduction

Tsakos Investor Relations

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
19.19K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TNP.PF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also have a long position in TNP.PD but those shares will be called in a few weeks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 12:05 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.21K)
I think TNP common is much more attractive, but for people strictly looking for yield, these preferreds are good bets as well. Very Likely called in 2027 and 2028 when TNP can.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:08 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.81K)
@Joeri van der Sman Yes, I don't disagree (I even used to own a position but sold out of it last year)! Just wanted to write an update article from the perspective of a pref shareholder. But as shown in Q1, even excluding the gain on the sale of vessels, TNP is putting in a superb performance. It's also a little bit like stealing candy from a baby as the long-term charter rates in the Aframax segment (and to a lesser extent in the Suezmax segment) looked very promising. And that's still valid today: it's more expensive to charter an Aframax on a 1-3 year time frame than it is to charter a Suezmax.
P
Powell Philip
Today, 11:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (66)
Company is based in Greece, do you need to pay withholding tax on the preferred dividends? If so, whats the rate? like 20%?
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:02 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.81K)
@Powell Philip The company has an operational address in Greece but has its tax domicile in a tax heaven. 0% withholding tax on the dividends (both on the commons and prefs!).

Thanks for bringing this up!
