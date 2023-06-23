Cavan Images/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate 1 EUR is around 1.1 USD.)

I have warned about the risk that Siemens Gamesa could hold for Siemens Energy (SMEGF, SMNEY) in two previous articles in January and February.

In the first article. Siemens Energy Might Be Well Positioned To Profit From Energy Transformation, I gave a Hold recommendation and said that investors should wait to see how the troubles in the renewable energy business turn out before they buy. In the second one, Siemens Energy: No Quick Turnaround For The Renewable Business In Sight, Sell, I downgraded to Sell. This was not in line with most analysts, but after another profit warning, I thought that Siemens Gamesa would further drag down Siemens Energy. It also seemed to me that the price Siemens Energy had paid for the full take-over of the Spanish wind-turbine manufacturer was too high.

After that Sell recommendation, Siemens Energy went up more than 20 percent, and analysts were generally positive about the company (they still are). I started feeling bad because I thought maybe my analysis was not correct. But yesterday in the evening Siemens Energy issued another profit warning and said that Siemens Gamesa will lose even more money than previously forecasted due to more quality problems and higher cost of 1bn euros. The stock went down more than 35 percent during the day.

A Sell recommendation does not make sense anymore after such a drop. Therefore, I am upgrading to Hold. But that does not mean I have a more positive view now. I still think that investors should be cautious as there is more downside potential, although the rest of Siemens Energy aside from the renewable subsidiary is doing quite well.

I especially want to point out two risks. One is that Siemens Energy clearly overpaid for Siemens Gamesa - in my view - and it has now a lot of goodwill on its books. This could lead to a write-down of several billion euros. The second risk is that the quality problems behind the last two profit warnings could go on for years. Siemens Gamesa is sitting on service contracts with a duration of 10 or even 15 years.

What is behind the profit warning?

The company had reviewed the installed fleet of wind turbines and the product design due to excessive failure rates for wind turbine components. Some turbines showed abnormal behavior and need to be replaced. Siemens Gamesa cannot estimate exactly how many wind turbines will actually fail over the next years. According to initial estimates, this will cost more than one billion euros – spread over several years.

This is not the first time quality issues have caused a profit warning. Siemens Gamesa had reported an operating loss before special items of 760mn euros for the first quarter of its 2022/2023 fiscal year (ending September 30) due to quality problems. An inventory of the existing installed base had resulted in higher provisions for guarantees and service due to unexpectedly high failure rates for certain components.

Siemens Energy overpaid for the full take-over of Siemens Gamesa

I think Siemens Energy clearly overpaid to get full control of Gamesa - and I mean by a lot. It paid 3.15bn euro to acquire a 25.6 percent stake, valuing Gamesa at over 12bn euros. After shares have dropped 35 percent, this is about the same as the whole Siemens Energy market capitalization.

I think 12bn is a lot of money for a business that has not made a profit for years, lost almost 1bn last fiscal year (October 2021 to September 2022) and will probably lose another billion this fiscal year. In addition, Siemens Gamesa also carried a net debt of 1.9bn euros and had around 4.6bn euros goodwill on the balance sheet per December 31, 2022.

I am not a financial auditor, but I would question the book-value. Siemens Energy could be forced to do a significant write-down. When this happens, we might hear that it is a non-cash expense, so not really relevant. But investors should not be fooled.

Siemens Energy raised almost 1.3b euros with a capital increase to finance part of the purchase price, diluting shareholders by around 10 percent. A 960mn euros convertible bond had already been issued in September 2022. The remaining 1.7bn of the 4bn purchase price were financed with debt. Not only will Siemens Energy have to pay the money back, but it will also be paying interest on the debt for years to come.

More bad news from Siemens Gamesa could come up

Siemens Gamesa regularly masked progress in other Siemens Energy businesses, and due to service contracts that run for 10 years or longer, this pattern could continue in a worst case scenario.

I have described my sentiment like this in my last article, and I feel the same way now:

I guess you can have an optimistic or pessimistic approach here. The optimistic approach says that things have gone wrong now for so many times with Siemens Gamesa, eventually it must go right, especially as Siemens Energy is taking control now. The pessimistic approach says that if a company has failed so many times, it will more likely fail again. I am in the negative camp after the company has disappointed over and over. Sure, things can work out. My understanding is that the provisions are for future maintenance and service; maybe the new CEO wanted to clean-up and get all negatives out on the table so that things will look better going forward. But I do not think there is enough evidence yet and holding or buying shares is to some extent based on hope.

Siemens Gamesa usually signs long-running contracts for installations including maintenance and service that go for 10 or even 15 years. You can see this in the relation between annual revenue, order intake and order backlog. The order backlog and order intake are always significantly above the annual revenue. Analysts often mention this as something positive and point to the future revenue stream that has been contracted. But this is also a significant risk as service and maintenance are calculated in advance for quite a long time.

In a worst case scenario, the bad news could go on for years. Siemens Gamesa says that new orders signed have much greater protection against inflation in product costs and logistics disruptions than those signed in the past. But as problems keep coming up, you need to ask yourself whether there is sufficient evidence that new installations are of better quality than the previous ones.

Conclusion

Siemens Energy is in an outstanding position to benefit from the ongoing energy transition, but the company is suffering from chronically low profit margins and it is continuously dragged down by problems in its Siemens Gamesa subsidiary.

The CEO seems to think that the wind-turbine business can be turned positive, but there is no timeline and we have heard that story for some time now. My recommendation remains to stay on the sidelines until there is either more clarity or a lower entry point. I will consider buying below 14 euros. I realize that this is not in line with the general analyst opinion, but I am willing to miss out on an upside as I see too much risk. So please be diligent and make your own opinion.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.