Nvidia: Has Price Gotten Ahead Of Fundamentals (Again)?

Jun. 23, 2023 7:01 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)1 Comment
Rob Barnett
Summary

  • NVIDIA's current market price appears expensive compared to its intrinsic value, making it a potential sell for investors.
  • To justify the current share price, NVIDIA's sales growth must be at least 50% compounding and the adjusted operating margin must be at least 42.5% in perpetuity.
  • The company's focus on artificial intelligence and its transition from a GPU chip designer to an AI hardware and software business could drive future growth, but the current market price may not accurately reflect the risks and uncertainties associated with the business.

Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Background

My primary investing process involves identifying high quality companies with sustainable competitive positions and buying them when their intrinsic value is at a discount from the market price. I adjust my holdings and start to progressively take profits

NVIDIA's price action for the last 12 months.

TradingView

2023 reported segment revenues & margins.

Author's compilation using data from NVIDIA's 2023 10-K filing.

Historical global semiconductor revenues

Author's compilation using data sourced from Statista

NVIDIA's market forecast

NVIDA Investor Presentation, Feb 2023.

NVIDIA's historical reinvestment levels.

Author's compilation using data from NVIDIA's 10-K filings.

Reinvestment comparisons between technology companies.

Author's compilation using data sourced from GuruFocus

NVIDIA's historical revenues by end use market.

Author's compilation using data from NVIDIA's 10-K filings.

NVIDIA's new business model.

NVIDIA's Investor Day presentation, March 2022.

NVIDIA's historical revenues & adjusted operating margin.

Author's compilation using data from NVIDIA's 10-K filings.

Comparison gross margins within the sector.

Author's compilation using data from company 10-K filings.

Author's ROIC calculation.

Author's compilation using data from NVIDIA's 10-K filings.

NVIDIA's historical total debt & debt ratio.

Author's compilation using data from NVIDIA's 10-K filings.

Restatement of NVIDIA's historical cash flows.

Author's compilation using data from NVIDIA's 10-K filings.

Comparison of leading technology company free cash flow.

Author's compilation using data from each company's 10-K filings.

Author's forecast.

Author's end-use revenue forecast.

These are the key inputs into the Author's DCF model.

Author's key valuation model inputs.

Author's DCF output.

Author's model output.

Author's DCF output.

Author's model output.

Author's Monte Carlo simulation.

Author's Monte Carlo simulation output.

Author's model.

Author's reverse engineered valuation model.

NVIDIA's closing price between Nov 2021 and Oct 2022.

TradingView.

This article was written by

Rob Barnett
I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Hudson Investments
Today, 7:09 PM
Premium
I believe it is more beneficial to take profits s now. The fundamentals have not warranted the stock price and what’s more important the technicals are oversold. I believe $350 or below would be more appropriate.
