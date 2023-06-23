Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bloom: The Profit Clock Is Ticking

Summary

  • Bloom Energy has experienced significant revenue growth but has yet to achieve profitability, with net income remaining negative as revenue increases.
  • The company's debt load has grown to over $1 billion, but with over a billion dollars in revenue and a $3.3billion-dollar Market Cap, it appears more sustainable than previously thought.
  • Bloom needs to focus on making a profit and addressing issues like growing accounts receivable and inventory days to become cash flow positive.

Bloom Energy's (NYSE:BE) Q1 2023 earnings provided several surprises; loss per share improved from $0.44 in Q1 2022 to $0.35. Revenue was up 37% YoY, and the net loss narrowed 9% to $72 million. Revenue was above expectation, but earnings missed by 20%. Bloom announced

I look at small to mid-cap companies with disruptive technology. I provide competitive analysis of companies and often research the founders and their previous endeavors.  I follow, investigate and report on companies that I believe have growth potential and highlight some of the ones best avoided. I invest with a two-year time frame but often keep investments for far longer.I am the third generation of investors in my family, my grandfather lost money in the 1929 stock market crash, and the oil crises of the 1970s almost wiped out my Father. I traded through the dot com bubble and the credit crisis. The family has learned the hard way to choose winners, avoid losers, cut losses early, and let winners run. I have an MBA and qualifications in accounting and company valuation. I have been a full-time investor and analyst for several years and began my career with the Bank of America in the 1980s. My Father concentrated on computers and banking stocks, and my Grandfather transport and utilities. I still have some of their original holdings. Currently, I am focused on the electrification of everything.

Comments (2)

Spenwillia
Yesterday, 8:21 PM
One thing which has changed since 2020 is the Inflation Reduction Act which is adding an up to $3/kg tax credit for green hydrogen production in the US. According to Bloom their solid oxide electrolyzers are at minimum 20% more efficient than PEM or alkaline electrolyzers. Bloom's hydrogen strategy my soon start to pay off as hydrogen production projects enter planning stages and planners look towards Bloom's best-in-class performance.
rppearson
Yesterday, 7:24 PM
I’m long the stock. I’ll study what you’ve got to say. Thank you for the other side of this trade.
