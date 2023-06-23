Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Micron Technology Deserves A Seat At The Table

Summary

  • Micron Technology, Inc. should get a major boost from Generative AI opportunities, which need 5-6 times more memory than traditional applications.
  • Despite short-term headwinds off falling ASPs, the cyclical semiconductor memory industry is close to its trough from where it should rebound strongly.
  • Micron, the largest U.S. manufacturer of memory semiconductors, is currently undervalued and close to the bottom of this cycle. Micron is worth buying and holding for at least two years.
  • Micron reports fiscal Q3 earnings next week with dismal expectations of a 57% revenue drop, which I have accounted for in my estimate of a 49% annual revenue decline for FY2023.
  • I believe terrible Micron earnings are already priced in and guidance for AI progress will be key.
Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has gotten the short-shrift ever since the semiconductor industry went into a cyclical tailspin last year. One of the largest of the cyclicals dotting the semiconductor landscape, Micron is beaten down to a point where there

Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager for more than 3 decades, with a 5 Star tipranks rating in the top 6%. I love to find great, undervalued, best in class companies using the same fundamental analysis and strategies used by Warren Buffett and Pete Lynch.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Yesterday, 7:36 PM
So you think MU PT should be in the range of $120-132 within the next 2 years or 2025 (EOY).?
Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
Yesterday, 7:50 PM
@16253672 Yes, that is the game plan, 2 to 2.5 years.
