Pure Storage: Flash Innovation Is Driving Momentum

Jun. 23, 2023 8:54 PM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)1 Comment
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Pure Storage, a flash storage leader, has seen strong Q1 results and a 30% increase year to date, with potential for further growth.
  • The company is shifting to a subscription/services model, has a huge total addressable market, and is increasingly focusing on enterprise clients.
  • Despite a recent rally, Pure Storage's stock is still modestly valued, with room for valuation multiples to increase.

It's a tried and true tactic in volatile markets: invest in "growth at a reasonable price" stocks. There are plenty of small/mid-cap growth stocks in the tech sector that are still shaking off last year's correction and performing well fundamentally against a

Pure Storage Q1 results

Pure Storage Q1 results (Pure Storage Q1 earnings deck)

Pure Storage customer growth

Pure Storage customer growth (Pure Storage Q1 earnings deck)

Pure Storage subscription ARR

Pure Storage subscription ARR (Pure Storage Q1 earnings deck)

Pure Storage gross margins

Pure Storage gross margins (Pure Storage Q1 earnings deck)

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

nm10066 profile picture
nm10066
Yesterday, 9:40 PM
Comments (994)
Sounds great but what keeps big tech from simple coming in and taking the business. It seems to be there is no “moat” for anyone with the capital like MSFT from coming in and taking the business.
