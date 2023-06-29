Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Airbnb: Strong Brand, Disciplined Capital Allocation

Jun. 29, 2023 8:30 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)2 Comments
Louis Stevens
Summary

  • In 2020 and 2021, Airbnb traded with a free cash flow to enterprise value (fcf/ev) yield of sub 2%.
  • In late 2022, Airbnb's fcf/ev yield reached 7.3%.
  • At that time, we began buying the business after waiting for a couple years.
  • Today, we will explore the business as well as the market's history of exuberance and subsequent depression, which is a cycle that has played out over and over again throughout the history of American capitalism.
  • In short, I believe Airbnb has robust moats; principal among which would be its brand, and I believe Airbnb's "Navy Seals Mindset" and disciplined capital allocation will propel its shares higher in the decade ahead.
Female friends arrive at vacation rental

ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

We had a strong start to 2023. In Q1, Nights and Experiences Booked hit a record high with over 120 million.

Revenue of $1.8 billion grew 20% year-over-year (24% ex-FX). Net income was $117 million—our first

airbnb stock

YCharts

airbnb stock

YCharts

airbnb valuation

YCharts

airbnb shares outstanding

Airbnb Investor Relations

booking.com stock

Booking.com Conference Transcript

Louis Stevens
I buy businesses I like, then hold them with a long term time horizon.

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Some credentials of mine: U.S. Army Officer in Reserve, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Comments (2)

Benjamin Graham Cracker
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (5.68K)
I'd also add an incredible CEO. Brian Chesky is the man.
smokyy
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (972)
Just hard to figure evaluation on a company with a customer service gets worse and worse each passing day. The last two years it really dropped off the cliff but the last 2 months it is so bad. If you own properties you know what I mean
