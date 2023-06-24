Leonid Sorokin

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) has a long and illustrious history of successfully compounding wealth for shareholders, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) over the long term:

Data by YCharts

WPC has also proven to be a very dependable dividend growth machine, achieving Dividend Aristocrat (NOBL) status - a rare feat for a REIT (VNQ) - by growing its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

However, the stock has fallen on hard times lately, declining by over 20% since late January:

Data by YCharts

While this is somewhat understandable given that concerns over rising interest rates and the threat to office space (which makes up 17% of WPC's current ABR) do validate at least some of the pullback in the share price, we find the current selloff to be a great opportunity to buy more. Here are three reasons why we keep buying WPC the more its share price drops:

#1. WPC Stock's Dividend Is Rock Solid

The biggest reason to buy WPC stock is its dividend. Thanks to the sell-off and continued gradual quarterly growth in the payout, WPC's yield has soared year-to-date to nearly 6.5%, making it one of the most attractive yields available from a blue chip REIT in the market today.

Moreover, this dividend payout is very dependable for the following reasons:

They generate very stable cash flows thanks to their very well-diversified triple net lease portfolio of high quality real estate. With a weighted average lease term of 10.9 years, a 99.2% occupancy rate that consistently remains near that level through good times and bad, significant exposure to investment grade tenants (particularly in their office assets, which helps to mitigate the headwinds facing that sector), and the majority of their asset exposure being to defensive/in-favor sectors (industrial, warehouse, defensive/essential retail, and storage) investors can sleep well at night knowing that WPC will bring in very predictable rental income regardless of the state of the broader economy.

WPC's payout ratio is quite low, with the dividend to AFFO per share expected to come in at 79.8% in 2023, giving them a significant cushion to support the dividend.

WPC's balance sheet is quite strong as indicated by its recent upgrade to a BBB+ credit rating from S&P. With a well-laddered debt maturity ladder, the vast majority of its debt at fixed interest rates, and plenty of liquidity, there is very low risk of financial distress, further enhancing the safety of WPC's dividend.

For these reasons, WPC's 6.5% dividend yield is one that can be counted on by retirees through good times and bad.

#2. WPC Stock's Growth Headwinds Are Dissipating

Perhaps the biggest reason to avoid WPC - and one major reason why it has posted lackluster total returns in recent years, though it has still managed to significantly outperform the broader REIT sector - is its lackluster growth performance in recent years:

Data by YCharts

In fact, WPC's dividend payout has not even averaged a 1% CAGR over the past half decade, which is pretty abysmal. This is particularly concerning given that inflation has spiked over the past few years, eroding the purchasing power of WPC's payout:

Data by YCharts

However, moving forward, we expect WPC's growth to accelerate for the following reasons:

The biggest headwind to WPC's growth was the fact that it was transitioning from a hybrid asset manager and triple net lease to becoming a pureplay triple net lease REIT. As a result, its management fee income was declining, largely offsetting the growth in rental income from its triple net lease portfolio. Now that this transition has been completed, this removes a major headwind to bottom line overall per-share growth.

Another upcoming potential growth headwind is the 2024 expiration of WPC's U-Haul leases, making up 2.7% of their total ABR. U-Haul has already indicated that they plan to use a repurchase option of those properties for $470M at an estimated 8.2% cap rate. While this will undoubtedly serve as a headwind to cash flow in 2024, the company's current weighted average cap rate on new transactions year-to-date is 7.2%, which is up significantly from where it was just a year or two ago and helps to minimize the negative spread. Given that WPC has plenty of liquidity and knows that this redemption is coming, they can effectively leverage up a bit ahead of the transaction by using their credit facility to buy additional properties at attractive cap rates and then pay down that facility with the proceeds from the U-Haul property sales. This will help to offset the hit to cash flows from the sale by enabling them to generate some extra ABR ahead of time while also eliminating any lag time between when the properties are sold and redeployed into new properties. Additionally, WPC's leases almost always command attractive contractual annual rent bumps, so even though there will be an initial step down in cash flows assuming that they redeploy the 8.2% cap rate sale into a 7.2% cap rate acquisition, the rent bumps will quickly eliminate that difference (especially if they leverage up to buy the replacement properties ahead of time, for example this year already).

Additionally, 57% of WPC's ABR is linked to CPI. With inflation soaring over the past few years, WPC's same-store ABR growth has also picked up considerably. This process still has a ways to go and if inflation indeed proves to be sticky for longer than many expect, its same store ABR growth should also remain very high for years to come. This strong boost to organic growth should help to further offset headwinds from the loss of the U-Haul properties and combine with the strong acquisition pipeline to drive solid AFFO per share growth in 2024 and beyond.

WPC Same-Store Growth (Investor Presentation)

#3. WPC Stock's Valuation Looks Compelling

The third reason why WPC looks like a compelling buy here is that its valuation is very compelling at the moment. First and foremost, its dividend yield has now reached 6.5%, which is well above its five-year average of 5.6%. This means that WPC only needs to deliver low single digit per share growth over time to generate satisfactory risk-adjusted total returns (given that the overall market is clearly overvalued right now and therefore unlikely to deliver annualized total returns in line with its historical range of 9-11% for the foreseeable future).

Moreover, its triple net lease rental income is considered to be of much higher quality than its asset management fee-based earnings were, meaning that it should command a higher valuation multiple than it did previously. However, its P/AFFO ratio is currently at just 12.46x, well below its five year average of 14.85x and its EV/EBITDA ratio is at just 15.19x, well below its five year average of 17.91x.

Last, but not least, it currently trades precisely in-line with NAV in contrast to its five year average of trading at 1.15x NAV.

As a result, it is highly likely that WPC will also enjoy a valuation multiple expansion tailwind in the coming years, further boosting its total returns.

Investor Takeaway

WPC has an impressive track record of delivering stable dividends and attractive total returns for shareholders. Today, it is positioned to continue doing just that thanks to its rock-solid and attractive dividend, its improving growth dynamics, and its deeply undervalued stock price. As a result, we rate it as a low risk Strong Buy and hold it as one of our favorite picks of the moment in our Retirement Portfolio.