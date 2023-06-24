Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PENN Entertainment: Positioned For Growth In The Digital Gambling Landscape

Jun. 24, 2023 12:11 AM ETPENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN)
Que Capital
Summary

  • PENN Entertainment has experienced a decline in its stock price to a 52-week low of $23.16 following the dismissal of a Barstool Host due to a racially offensive remark.
  • Despite the recent challenges, PENN has shown a strong COVID rebound, with revenues surpassing pre-pandemic levels and expansion into the digital markets.
  • The company maintains a substantial cash reserve of over $1.5 billion, supporting its consistent positive cash flow and providing a foundation for future growth opportunities.
  • PENN's deployment of its tech stack, including its proprietary risk and trading platform, enhances its mobile product offering and increases customer engagement and retention.
  • The acquisition of Barstool Sports has strengthened PENN's presence in the sports betting industry, providing a means for advertisement with high brand loyalty and showing strong growth in cross-platform views and social media followers.

Croupier holds poker cards in his hands at a table in a casino.

Lacheev

Introduction

After dismissing Barstool Host Ben Mintz due to a racially offensive remark made during a live stream, PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) has hit a 52-week low of $23.16, a far cry from its COVID rally to prices over $130 a share. This

Q1 2023 presentation

PENN Entertainment

Penn cash flow

macrotrends

Q1 2023 presentation

PENN Entertainment

Q1 2023 presentation

PENN Entertainment

Q1 presentation

PENN Entertainment

Q1 presentation

PENN Entertainment

Q1 Presentation

PENN Entertainment

Q1 presentation

PENN Entertainment

sports betting revenue growth

Statistica

market size of casino and online gambling industry

Statistica

us online gambling market forecast

Grand View Research

DCF calculation

Author's own materials (excel)

Que Capital
Que Capital specializes in researching undercovered gems in the technology. We combine fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.Disclosure: Existing author Li Eason is a co-worker.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

