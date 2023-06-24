Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

After The Yield Curve Inversion

Jun. 24, 2023 12:26 AM ETGLD, SPY
Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.88K Followers

Summary

  • The extreme yield curve inversion over the past year indicates that time is running out for the current macro backdrop.
  • Gold is generally correlated to a steepening yield curve, while stocks are correlated to a flattening curve; the end of the yield curve inversion and the arrival of the next steepener will signal a change in market dynamics.
  • Overly bullish sentiment is a condition for a broad market top, and the current environment suggests a coming top in speculation, with gold potentially benefiting as a result.

Inverted Yield Curve with aerial view of New York City

Melpomenem

As the 10yr-2yr yield curve inversion plays out, the time is coming for a turn in fortunes

Before proceeding, I'd like to remind you that this article is not written by a perma-bear. It is important to have credibility and indeed, NFTRH

Yield curve inversion

St. Louis Fed

Yield curve inversion

St. Louis Fed

smart money and dumb money, market sentiment

Smart/dumb money (Sentimentrader.com)

This article was written by

Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.88K Followers
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No companies were mentioned.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.