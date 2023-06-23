Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Great Rotation Debate

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
785 Followers

Summary

  • The performance of tech and other growth-related stocks has indeed been impressive this year.
  • he Russell 1000 Growth index, as of the June 22 close, was up around 26.4 percent since January 1, while its counterpart the Russell 1000 Value index was up a paltry 1.7 percent.
  • In fact, when we’re talking about growth outperforming value, we’ve been here quite often in recent years.

A few weeks ago, we took note of the lack of breadth in the US stock market rally this year, with a small number of outsize tech companies (mostly with a good AI story to tell) driving the lion’s share of gains in the year to date.

Since that time, there has been a flurry of commentary among the financial chattering class about a possible rotation on the horizon. Is there anything to the chatter, or is the putative rotation out of mega-cap growth into… well, something else, just words with which to fill up the minutes on CNBC’s “halftime report” and its ilk?

Impressive, But Not Unprecedented

The performance of tech and other growth-related stocks has indeed been impressive this year. The Russell 1000 Growth index, as of the June 22 close, was up around 26.4 percent since January 1, while its counterpart the Russell 1000 Value index was up a paltry 1.7 percent.

That’s a pretty big gap – no wonder those “rotation” chyrons were flying across the financial TV screens. But we’ve been here before. In fact, when we’re talking about growth outperforming value, we’ve been here quite often in recent years. In the chart below, we show the relative performance of growth versus value for the past ten years.

growth versus value

Each data point in the above chart represents the difference between the one-year Russell 1000 Growth index return and the one-year Russell 1000 Value return. If the difference is positive, i.e. above the horizontal red line, it signifies growth outperforming value.

Every data point below the red line indicates a period of outperformance by value over growth. As the chart makes clear, the last ten years have been dominated by growth stocks (most often, though not always, by the mega-cap leaders), and never more so than in the heady days of the pandemic.

This article was written by

MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

