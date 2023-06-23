Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Risk-Off Key Theme In Markets

Jun. 23, 2023 11:50 PM ETAUD:USD, EUR:USD, FXA, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, UUP, USDU, UDN
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • Weakness in data and very hawkish central banks have revived investor concerns over a hard landing.
  • Most notably, it has been the European central banks that have been very hawkish - the BoE in particular, with its above-forecast 50 basis point rate hike on Thursday.
  • But the Fed Chair Jerome Powell was also notably more hawkish at his testimony this week than he perhaps was at the FOMC press conference last week.

Candle stick graph and bar chart of stock market investment trading.

scyther5

By Fawad Razaqzada

Weakness in data and very hawkish central banks have revived investor concerns over a hard landing.

Hawkish Central Banks

Most notably, it has been the European central banks that have been very hawkish - the BoE in particular, with

EUR:USD

AUD:USD

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.39K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.