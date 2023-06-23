Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perspectives On Innovation: Biodiversity Is Abuzz

Jun. 23, 2023 11:59 PM ETDE, SROI, SROIX
Calamos Investments profile picture
Calamos Investments
422 Followers

Summary

  • Many businesses depend on natural capital, which means threats to biodiversity (the variation of life in an ecosystem) can give rise to economic and business risks.
  • The Calamos Sustainable Equities Team has long understood that nature-related risks can impact business strategies.
  • Companies in diverse industries are working to reduce biodiversity loss, including agricultural equipment leader Deere & Co.

Sustainable community concept

Boonyachoat/iStock via Getty Images

By Jim Madden, Tony Tursich, Beth Williamson

There's growing buzz around biodiversity as a new environmental metric-and for good reason. According to the World Economic Forum, more than half of the world's total GDP ($44 trillion of economic value

dependencies of industries on natural capital

This article was written by

Calamos Investments profile picture
Calamos Investments
422 Followers
Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.