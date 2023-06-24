Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Explaining Latin America's Winning Season

Jun. 24, 2023 12:20 AM ETEWZ, ILF, BRF, FLN, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, FLLA
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • Latin American local currency debt faced challenges in 2022 including rising U.S. interest rates, reduced demand for commodities, political instability and persistent regional inflation.
  • Surprisingly, the asset class has shown remarkable resilience so far this year, delivering an return of nearly 20%, as measured by the JP Morgan GBIEMGD Index, and outperforming other EM regions.
  • In January, Latin American local debt benefited from China’s economic recovery, improved growth projections in developed markets, and reduced uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve.

the Latin American countries

nito100/iStock via Getty Images

By Billy Lang

We’ve seen a sweet spot in local rates and FX markets.

Latin American local currency debt faced challenges in 2022 including rising U.S. interest rates, reduced demand for commodities, political instability and persistent regional inflation.

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.57K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.