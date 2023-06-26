Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why My Military Experience Will Help Me Navigate The Rough Market Seas With These 3 REITs

Jun. 26, 2023 9:45 AM ETADC, NNN, VICI3 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
229 Followers

Summary

  • I discuss the benefits of investing in REITs, specifically VICI Properties, Agree Realty, and National Retail Properties, highlighting their strong management and consistent dividends.
  • All three REITs have well-laddered debt maturities and are well-prepared to navigate the high-interest-rate environment with minimal debt maturing in 2023.
  • Despite potential risks such as tenant defaults on rent, I believe these REITs offer investors an opportunity to buy shares closer to their 52-week lows and benefit from their historical occupancy ratings.

During rough seas, the bow of the expedition cruise ship MS Bremen (Hapag-Lloyd Cruises) collides with large waves, creating a spectacular splash and spray

Page Chichester/iStock via Getty Images

A Glimpse into my Investment Journey

I grew up in a small town called Hurtsboro, Alabama. It was surrounded by a lot of other small towns, located close to the Alabama/Georgia border. It's located about 30 miles south of

slide

VICI investor presentation

slide

VICI investor presentation

slide

viciproperties.com

slide

viciproperties.com

slide

Agreerealty.com

slide

Seeking Alpha

slide

Agree realty investor presentation

slide

NNN investor fact sheet

slide

NNN investor fact sheet

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
229 Followers
Not a financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and give a new perspective on investing to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN, VICI, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 9:48 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.05K)
Thanks for stopping by. Hopefully you all enjoy the article. Happy dividend investing everyone 📈and let me know about your military experiences
E
EZLIVIN
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (236)
USMC 76'- 80' R
Read every investing/finance book the base library in Okinawa had during my time there in 1980.

It's so easy to become wealthy in America.
Long VICI, SRC and for income RQI.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:15 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.05K)
@EZLIVIN thanks for sharing. Nice to hear from another veteran. I made a quick stop in Okinawa on my second deployment. And I agree. With the knowledge, the wealth can come soon after. Happy investing 🫡
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.