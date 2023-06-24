Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Array Technologies: Positive Cash Flow Ignites Momentum

Jun. 24, 2023 1:45 AM ETArray Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
101 Followers

Summary

  • Array Technologies, Inc has experienced strong demand in the solar industry, with a positive cash flow of $41.9 million for the quarter and an FCF margin of 11.12%.
  • ARRY's DuraTrack solar panel and SmarTrack software maximize energy production by ensuring optimal exposure and panel positioning.
  • Despite a slowdown in orders and awaiting IRA guidelines, ARRY's strong growth, margins, and industry position make it a solid investment opportunity in the solar market.

Solar photovoltaic panels on a house roof. Sunset.

MAXSHOT

Investment Rundown

The solar industry has seen nothing but high demand over the last several years as the shift towards renewables is increasing. This growing demand is visible in the last earnings report for Array Technologies, Inc. (

The tracker market for the company

Tracker Market (Investor Presentation)

The product line they have

Products (Investor Presentation)

The solar market overview

Solar Market (Investor Presentation)

The last quarter results

Q1 Results (Earnings Report)

This article was written by

I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

