Opera Limited: Buy The Pullback

Jun. 24, 2023 1:57 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
861 Followers

Summary

  • Opera Limited's stock has risen by 453% since October 2022, and the recent dip in price makes an attractive entry point for investors.
  • The company's strategic shift to Ads, Gaming, and higher ARPU users has resulted in strong growth and profitability.
  • Despite the stock's rapid rise, its valuation remains fair, and there is potential for further multiple expansion as the market becomes more aware of Opera's growth story.

the great singer

suteishi/E+ via Getty Images

In case you're living under a rock, Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) is one of the hottest stocks on the market right now, up an astounding 453% since late October 2022 through the recent high made a few days

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
861 Followers
PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Follow us for High Yield trade ideas, compounder analysis, and other unique investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OPRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

