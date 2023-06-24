Filmstax

Investment thesis

Despite the fact that Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares are up by 30.4% since June 2022, we think that there is still upside potential. The Seattle based company plans to increase its nearly 36,000 stores to 55,000 by 2030. Starbucks possesses a well-entrenched wide moat -at least in the short to medium term- and there are also a number of growth catalysts that we believe they are not fully priced in. The main risks associated with investing in the company’s stock are the “heavy” dependence in the tea-loving Asia region for its future growth, the threat of unions and a potential damage to its brand from its reinvention plan. We rate the stock as a “buy” with a target price of $112.86.

Brand-based moat

Starbucks managed to build its wide moat by following the strategy of the “third place” and making drinking coffee a unique and “luxurious” experience. In order to achieve this the company gave emphasis on its brand, which is considered today the most valuable in the restaurant industry. After all, brand loyalty encourages repeat purchases, the holy grail of every business. SBUX boasts about 100 million weekly visits on its stores worldwide. According to brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, Starbucks’ increased its brand value by 17% during 2022 to $53.4 billion. This can be attributed mainly to SBUX’s reinvention plan. In comparison with Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks’ customers are eager to pay circa 30% on average higher prices for coffee. This is a clear proof of the company’s pricing power.

Source: Investment Club Notre Dame

During the last years the company tries to further entrench its moat through focus on its Rewards program which had almost 30.5 million members at the end of Q2 2023. This number marks a 15% y-o-y growth. So far, the new strategy has been proven successful and Starbucks announced that in 2021 more than 50% of its revenues in the US market were purchases through its Rewards program.

Loyalty programs have always been at the epicenter of Starbucks’ corporate strategy. With its new NFT-based one, Starbucks Odyssey, the company aims not only to increase customers’ interactions with the brand but also its revenues through the purchases of NFTs via the app. Of course, the main “target” here is Gen Z, whose members are considered digital natives. What is also really important is that SBUX proves emphatically once more that it is the epitome of forward-looking innovation.

Showcasing excellent reflexes, the company launched its first podcast episode on last March trying to take advantage of China’s podcast frenzy. It is worth noting that China’s podcast audience is expected to reach 200 million people by the end of 2024. Using its official WeChat account and leveraging the extensive coffee education of its employees, Starbucks aims to further enhance its brand image in this strategic market.

Last but not least, the company’s mobile app could become the basis of its future moat. Taking advantage of its app reach, SBUX currently enjoys interest free working capital. When someone pays through the app, he receives twice the number of stars in comparison with any other way. So it is no surprise that 50% of its customers prefer it. At the end of 2019, there were more than $1.5 billion stored in the company’s bank account. More than 10% of this money remains forgotten. In addition, and just in 2020, transactions through the company’s cards accounted for $2.5 billion. Starbucks could potentially create a financial ecosystem through the expansion of its cards and app in order to allow for transactions in other franchises owned by the company like La Boulange. Moreover it could even allow its customers to withdraw small amounts of cash.

The case of India

The rise of the middle class in India, which will account for 63% of the country's population till 2050, is playing a vital role in the development of the nation’s coffee culture. One additional indication for this, is the fact that coffee startups in India raised approximately $40 million in 2022. This constitutes a 4x increase in comparison with 2021. It is also worth adding that according to Lavazza approximately half of the millennials in the country prefer coffee instead of tea with breakfast. Last but not least, the sheer fact of choosing an Indian as SBUX's new CEO shows clearly the importance of this market for the company.

Source: A Junior VC

There are 333 Starbucks locations in India as of March 2023. The interesting fact is that the population per store in the different states that the company operates ranges from 693K to 11.89 million people. SBUX's has considerably adapted its strategy in the country by offering smaller and more affordable drinks in order to lure Indians who are more far more price-conscious in relation with the Westerners. As a result, net sales hit a new milestone, reaching $140 million in fiscal 2022/2023. This represents a significant 71% y-o-y growth.

The company also added 71 net new stores in India between March 2022 – March 2023, which represents a 27% growth in stores’ count on a year-on-year basis. This fact constitutes the largest store expansion within a year in the country. According to Michael Conway, Group’s president for International and Channel Development, India is “one of the fastest growing markets” in terms of new store openings and has a great potential. Even in openings in Tier II cities people are queueing, something really promising.

Other growth catalysts

It is almost impossible to perform a thorough analysis of Starbucks nowadays without mentioning a few words about the company’s business in China. The country’s middle class is expected to double between 2019-2029 reaching 750 million people. Moreover, per capita coffee demand is expected to rise at 16% through 2025. In comparison with 420 cups of coffee per American per year, Chinese drink less than 7. According to some analysts SBUX could reach even 30,000 stores in China over the next 20-30 years.

Source: Magellan

Now, let’s do some calculations. Starbucks currently have around 16,044 stores in USA while they have only 6,243 in China. This translates to approximately 20,750 Americans per store. The respective ratio for China is 230,658 per store. A potential convergence between these two numbers could constitute a major growth catalyst that we believe it isn't fully priced in yet. In addition, in FY 2019 with 4,123 stores in China, SBUX had almost $ 2.9 billion in sales whereas at FY 2022 with 2,000 more stores the company generated only $100 million more. This analogy demonstrates how much China’s zero covid policy has hurt Starbucks and the magnitude of the opportunity once the situation normalises.

Starbucks’ partnerships with Nestle and Amazon in the ready-to-drink products’ market could also turn to significant growth catalysts and so far, they haven't attracted enough attention. The “so-called” Channel Development segment grew its revenue by 16% in FY’22 and it is by far SBUX’s most profitable with an operating margin circa 44%. Through these channels the company can reach customers that don’t visit its stores, enhance its brand, increase its margins and take advantage of its partners excellent distribution capabilities.

The last catalyst is the company's reinvention plan. In order to unlock productivity gains and meet the elevated demand SBUX plans to improve the production process in the stores and redesign them while at the same time it will abandon the one-size-fits-all model. After “reinvention” the company’s stores will follow a format-specific model which will hopefully improve the experience of both customers and employees. Except from unlocking gains in terms of productivity SBUX aims also to increase its “partners” retention rate and allow them to shift their focus more on customers’ experience. Additionally, Starbucks’ “reinvention” focuses also on customization options, plant-based food and beverages and nitro drinks. Each one of them offers better margins and enhances the company’s brand image and loyalty.

DCF Valuation

In our model we use a 9% growth rate for revenues after 2023 in order to incorporate in it a margin of safety. Taking into account the aforementioned growth catalysts, we are confident that the company can achieve it. EBIT margins are expected to increase slightly after 2023 due to the “Reinvention Plan”. Capex is increased for FY 2023 and 2024 for the same reasons. In order to compute the terminal value, we use a 3.5% rate since we believe that the company will retain its pricing power above the inflation rate in the long term. The values appear in millions of USD.

Source: Author's Calculations

According to the results of our DCF model, the fair price of SBUX's stock is $112.86. The company appears to be undervalued by 10.79%. As such, we give the stock a buy rating.

Risks

No investment comes without risk, so before any placement in SBUX’s stock the potential investors should take into account the below risk factors.

To begin with, and since the market in the USA is more or less saturated, the company’s future growth seems to be heavily dependent on its investments in Asia. Hence, the single biggest risk for the stock according to our opinion is the fact that the acceptance rate in international markets will be much lower than the respective in the NAM. It also needs to be added that its competitors are trying to tap into the same markets.

In addition to this, the threat of unions seems to be of vital importance for the company. If it finally materialises, it will affect the company’s stronghold. It won’t only increase its labor costs but also turn them into fixed ones. As a consequence, SBUX’s margins could potentially drop even to single digits. This will evaporate the necessary funding that allows Starbucks to maintain the image of a socially responsible and innovative company that has great potential and deserves a premium valuation.

Source: Modern MBA

Last but not least, the company’s reinvention plan with its emphasis on efficiency, drive-thru locations and the “encouragement” of mobile ordering could potentially harm SBUX's brand. The coffee chain could be seen as a “fast food” company and its profit margins could be slashed.

Conclusion

Starbucks possesses a stable wide moat and there are several potential growth catalysts ahead. If we take into consideration the company’s dominant position in NAM, the vastly unexploited market in China and its loyal customer base, we reach the conclusion that there is still definitely room for growth. The long-term probability of outcomes seems to be positively-skewed. Hence, we rate SBUX's stock a buy with a target price of $112.86 and an upside potential of 10.79%.