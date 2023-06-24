Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GSK: A Biopharma Giant On Sale

Jun. 24, 2023 2:36 AM ETGSK plc (GSK)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • GSK, or GlaxoSmithKline, has performed badly in the past decade, but its future outlook may not be as bleak.
  • The company has spun off its consumer healthcare segment to focus on the vaccine and HIV segments, which present huge growth opportunities.
  • The current valuation is significantly discounted compared to both peers and its own historical average.
  • The company just announced the settlement of the Zantac trial in July, which should vastly lower its litigation risk.

The Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan. LOGO

Wirestock

Investment Thesis

GSK's (NYSE:GSK) performance has been really disappointing in the past decade, with shares down over 30% during the period, vastly underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) which increased over 170%.

In order to improve shareholder value, the company spun

Chart
Data by YCharts

GSK

GSK

UNAIDS

UNAIDS

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.29K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.