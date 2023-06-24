Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eurozone Flash PMI Shows Inflation Pressures Cooling In June As Economic Upturn Fades

  • Eurozone business output growth came close to stalling in June, according to the latest HCOB flash PMI survey data produced by S&P Global, pointing to renewed weakness in the economy after the brief growth revival recorded in the spring.
  • Backlogs of work fell at the steepest rate for seven months, reflecting the sustained (albeit moderating) output growth at a time of falling inflows of new work.
  • June's flash PMI data come on the heels of the European Central Bank hiking interest rates again at its June meeting.

Eurozone business output growth came close to stalling in June, according to the latest HCOB flash PMI survey data produced by S&P Global, pointing to renewed weakness in the economy after the brief growth revival recorded in the spring.

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

