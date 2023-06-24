Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.K. Flash PMI Surveys Signal Growth Slowdown In June As Rate Hikes Take Their Toll

Jun. 24, 2023 3:47 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Markit
Summary

  • June's flash PMI survey data rounded off a solid quarter of growth for the UK economy, though the pace of expansion slowed amid signs of a growing toll from the rising cost of living and higher interest rates.
  • One notable area of resilience in the economy is the labour market, with jobs growth accelerating in June as companies in the service sector continue to fill vacancies.
  • UK business activity grew for a fifth consecutive month in June, according to the flash PMI survey data compiled by S&P Global and sponsored by CIPS.
  • However, the survey's headline output gauge, the composite PMI, fell from 54.0 in May to 52.8, indicating the weakest expansion since March.
  • The PMI data, therefore, reveal a growing impact of higher interest rates on the economy, notably via reduced growth of business activity and demand.

UK economic growth expected to slow down. Supply chain crisis slows economic growth.

Leestat

June's flash PMI survey data rounded off a solid quarter of growth for the UK economy, though the pace of expansion slowed amid signs of a growing toll from the rising cost of living and higher interest rates. Most notably, consumer

UK GDP (economic growth) and the flash PMI

Output and orders

Future output expectations

UK employment Employment and Backlogs of orders

Input costs Selling price inflation

UK consumer price inflation and PMI selling prices

UK monetary policy vs. PMI output and price indices

This article was written by

Markit
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

