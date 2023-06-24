Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Flash PMI Data For June Signal Cooler Global Price Trends Amid Mounting Growth Risks

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • June's flash PMI surveys rounded off a solid second quarter, with all four largest developed world economies having continued to grow in June.
  • Note that with manufacturing backlogs falling at a steeper rate in June, we would expect G4 factory production to decline at an accelerating rate in July.
  • The survey data suggest that the fight against inflation is being won, with particularly welcome news on slower service sector price inflation, which tends to correlate closely with core inflation.

Businesswoman planning graph of economic corporate growth

Valeriy_G/iStock via Getty Images

June's flash PMI surveys rounded off a solid second quarter, with all four largest developed world economies having continued to grow in June. However, the recent growth surge seen in the spring has lost momentum, and almost petered out

G4 flash PMI output and prices vs. monetary policy

Flash PMI output indicators of G4 developed economies

Flash PMI output indicators of G4 economies

Flash manufacturing PMI, Flash services PMI

Flash PMI new orders indicators of G4 developed economies, Flash PMI backlogs indicators of G4 developed economies

Flash PMI selling price indicators of G4 developed economies, Flash PMI input cost indicators of G4 developed economies

Flash PMI output price indicators of G4 economies

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.82K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.