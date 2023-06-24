Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Flywire: Positioning For Sustainable Growth In The Payments Industry

Jun. 24, 2023 4:34 AM ETFlywire Corporation (FLYW)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
176 Followers

Summary

  • Flywire Corporation offers innovative cross-border payment solutions and is well-positioned to capitalize on digital transformation in the education, healthcare, travel, and B2B sectors.
  • The company's unique software and payment platform, international expansion, and 'land and expand' strategy are expected to drive market share gains and revenue growth exceeding 30%.
  • The education and travel sectors provide favorable trends and growth opportunities for Flywire.
  • I have an end of year price target of $39 on the stock.

Black woman shopping online

Drs Producoes

Investment Thesis

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) possesses several key elements necessary for sustainable high growth in the payments industry. The company operates on a modern platform specifically designed to address the complexities of both cross-border and local payments. Its proprietary

Payments Overview

Company Presentation

FLYW TAM

Company Presentation

FLYW Valuation Comp

Ycharts

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
176 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.