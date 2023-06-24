Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New York Community Bancorp: Impressive Liquidity And Resilient Foundation

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
43 Followers

Summary

  • New York Community Bancorp is well-capitalized and holds sufficient liquid assets to cover 91% of its uninsured deposits, making it a financially sound institution.
  • The bank's stock price has the potential to reach $16.56 if it adjusts its P/E ratio to match that of its competitors, but the current market sentiment may cause the stock to adjust to its tangible book value per share of $9.86.
  • NYCB is primed for a promising future as market sentiment improves. Additionally, the bank could see increased interest income with the anticipated rise in interest rates.

Buildings in the financial area of ​​Wall Street in Manhatan - New York City

ricardocostaphotography

Thesis

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is well capitalized, with Tier 1 and CET1 capital ratios that exceed the mandatory levels. Although 40% of its deposits are uninsured, the bank holds sufficient liquid assets to cover 91% of them. This substantial cash pile could

Branches

Branches (Q1 2023 Presentation)

Conformation of the Loan Portfolio by Sector

Conformation of the Loan Portfolio by Sector (Author's Calculation with base on Q1 Investors' Presentation)

NPL/Total Loans

NPL/Total Loans (Q1 2023 Presentation)

CET1 & Tier 1 Capital Evolution

CET1 & Tier 1 Capital Evolution (Author's Calculation)

Assets Evolution

Assets Evolution (Author's Calculation)

Deposits Evolution

Deposits Evolution (Author's Calculation)

% Of Covered Deposits by the Bank's Cash, Securities, and Loans Held for Sale

% Of Covered Deposits by the Bank's Cash, Securities, and Loans Held for Sale (Author's Calculation)

Interest Margin

Interest Margin (Author's Calculation)

P/E Valuation

P/E Valuation (Author's Calculation)

Price/Tangible Book Value

Price/Tangible Book Value (Author's Calculation)

Started investing since age 16, started with factoring, a fixed income instrument. I am new to stocks with 11 months of experience. I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor in Economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NYCB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ArtfulDodger profile picture
ArtfulDodger
Today, 5:23 AM
Premium
Comments (4.48K)
Beginner:
I like this piece, and I agree with it. I've owned NYCB for a while and just recently bought some more, as I did several other banks.
I'm one who believes that you must get into the beaten down financials—before the Fed stops ripping the business world apart by raising interest rates. NYCB is my favorite bank, and my largest bank holding.
I'm giving you a follow tap for the piece. I do wish you owned the company that you're touting, because for me that always adds to the integrity of a piece.
Some, however, don't want writers to have any fiscal interest in the stock they're writing about. I'd rather them have their money where their tout is, so to speak.
Thank you for the article. Keep it up!
I remain, the ArtfulDodger
