Thesis

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is well capitalized, with Tier 1 and CET1 capital ratios that exceed the mandatory levels. Although 40% of its deposits are uninsured, the bank holds sufficient liquid assets to cover 91% of them. This substantial cash pile could also be utilized for expanding the bank's size through another acquisition, but it would be prudent to wait for a more favorable sentiment towards banks. After conducting a relative valuation, I have determined that NYCB's stock price has the potential to reach as high as $16.56 if it adjusts its P/E ratio to match that of its competitors. However, given the current market sentiment, it would be advisable to wait, as the stock may adjust to its tangible book value per share of $9.86. Nevertheless, I believe that the bank has a promising future, especially when the market sentiment improves and interest rates rise, which could lead to an increase in the bank's interest income. Considering these factors, I am confident in assigning NYCB a "buy" rating.

Overview

New York Community Bancorp is the holding company of Flagstar Bank NA, which was acquired in 2022. This bank has garnered attention in the news due to its acquisition of assets from the failed Signature Bank (OTCPK:SBNY).

Branches (Q1 2023 Presentation)

The loan portfolio of New York Community Bancorp consists of multifamily, commercial and industrial, residential, and other types of loans. The majority of their multifamily loans are collateralized by rental apartment buildings in New York City. On the other hand, collateral for Commercial Real Estate and Acquisition Development and Construction loans is predominantly located in the Northeast and Midwest regions.

Conformation of the Loan Portfolio by Sector (Author's Calculation with base on Q1 Investors' Presentation)

The good thing about this loan portfolio is that the majority of commercial loans, which I recall account for 46% of the portfolio, have variable rates. This provides the bank with more flexibility. It's a different case from, for example, the now defunct First Republic Bank (OTCPK:FRCB), which had huge mortgage loans with fixed rates. If they were to sell those loans, they would realize a significant loss.

NPL/Total Loans (Q1 2023 Presentation)

The credit quality of these loans is also high, as shown in the image above. NYCB has fewer non-performing loans compared to its total loans. However, this figure increased when they acquired Flagstar Bank.

NYCB exceeds the required capital ratios, and its capital ratios have been steadily increasing since 2017, which, in my opinion, demonstrates their commitment to strengthening the bank's liquidity and making their business model more sustainable.

Mandatory NYCB's Ratio CET 1 Capital Ratio 4.50% 9.50% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 6% 11.30% Click to enlarge

CET1 & Tier 1 Capital Evolution (Author's Calculation)

Financials (In millions unless stated otherwise)

NYCB's assets have experienced a remarkable increase of 151.8% (21.6% annually) since 2017, reaching a current total of approximately $123.7 billion. The first significant leap in assets occurred in 2022 when NYCB successfully finalized the acquisition of Flagstar Bank. Another substantial increase in assets took place in 2023 following the acquisition of Signature Bank.

Assets Change % 2017 49,124 - 2018 51,899 5.65% 2019 53,640 3.35% 2020 56,306 4.97% 2021 59,527 5.72% 2022 90,144 51.43% 2023 123,706 37.23% Click to enlarge

Assets Evolution (Author's Calculation)

In terms of deposits, an important aspect to consider is the uninsured portion and whether NYCB is adequately prepared to cover them in the event of a liquidity squeeze. According to their Q1 2023 report, NYCB's total deposits amount to $84.8 billion, reflecting a substantial increase of 44% compared to $58.7 billion in 2022. This significant surge in deposits can be attributed to the acquisition of Signature Bank from the FDIC, which gained attention for its collapse resulting from a liquidity squeeze caused by excessive uninsured deposits, leading to customer concerns and widespread withdrawals.

Let's now examine the distribution of NYCB's deposits:

Deposits Evolution (Author's Calculation)

According to a filing by NYCB, following the acquisition of Signature Bank, their uninsured deposits account for 40% of the total deposits, amounting to $33.9 billion in uninsured deposits. In their Q1 2023 Earnings Release, it is evident that the bank holds $31.15 billion in cash, securities, and loans held for sale. This substantial amount of liquid assets is more than sufficient to cover the uninsured deposits, requiring only a small portion of credit utilization. Additionally, it is worth noting that fixed income assets, such as treasuries and loans, make up 40% of the total liquid assets mentioned.

Cash, Securities & Loans Held for Sale Deposits 2017 6,094.0 29,101.0 2018 7,117.0 30,763.0 2019 6,626.0 31,656.0 2020 7,910.0 32,437.0 2021 8,007.0 35,059.0 2022 12,222.0 58,721.0 2023 31,154.0 84,800.0 Click to enlarge

% Of Covered Deposits by the Bank's Cash, Securities, and Loans Held for Sale (Author's Calculation)

One area where a slight deficiency can be observed is in the interest income and expenses of NYCB. As of Q1 2023 has an interest income margin of 47.9%. This figure is considerably lower than the historical range of 60% to 70%. However, it would be prudent to wait until the year-end to assess this metric more accurately. The following graphs depict the evolution of interest income and expenses, as well as the interest margin (the percentage of income that remains after deducting expenses):

Total Interest Income Total interest Expense Interest Margin 2017 1583 452 71.45% 2018 1689 658 61.04% 2019 1805 848 53.02% 2020 1708 608 64.40% 2021 1689 400 76.32% 2022 2092 696 66.73% 2023 2690 1078 47.9% Click to enlarge

Interest Margin (Author's Calculation)

Overall, I observe New York Community Bancorp as a financially sound institution that has the potential to avoid a panic similar to those experienced by SVB, First Republic, and Signature Bank. The bank possesses adequate internal liquidity to cover 91% of its uninsured deposits, indicating a healthy position. The only uncertainty I perceive for the future is whether NYCB will utilize its substantial cash reserves for an acquisition, as this could potentially expose the bank to vulnerabilities. However, it is worth noting that if the bank refrains from such acquisitions, it can demonstrate strength to depositors. It is important to consider that with the possibility of two more rate hikes, there may be potential losses on these fixed income assets, as indicated by Powell's statements.

Valuation

I will begin the valuation by comparing NYCB's P/E ratio to that of its peers. In this analysis, I have chosen First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), and Synchrony Financial (SYF). These banks possess assets of $109 billion, $227 billion, and $105 billion, respectively.

First, I compile the P/E ratios of each of these companies and calculate the average and median values. Then, I multiply NYCB's earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 by the median P/E ratio, resulting in a projected stock price of $16.55. This indicates a 58% potential upside from the current stock price of $10.46.

P/E Valuation (Author's Calculation)

Next, I will proceed with a valuation using the Price to Tangible Book Value metric. To calculate this, I will divide the market capitalizations of the selected peers by their respective tangible book values.

Price/Tangible Book Value (Author's Calculation)

Upon analysis, the model has generated an average Price to Tangible Book Value (P/TBV) ratio of 1.14. Currently, NYCB's P/TBV stands at 1.057. Adjusting it to match the average P/TBV of the model, the projected stock price would be $11.27, presenting a potential upside of 7.7%.

These metrics indicate that NYCB appears undervalued relative to its peers. However, when comparing the current stock price of $10.46 to its tangible book value per share, there is an overvaluation of 6%. Considering the prevailing market sentiment, there is a possibility of the stock price decreasing and converging towards its tangible book value of $9.86. Conversely, if market sentiment improves, the stock price could reach $16.56.

Furthermore, I would like to mention that SA Quant rates the stock as a "hold," with the primary factor affecting its valuation being "growth," which has received a "D-" grade. Examining NYCB's historical performance, it is evident that the bank experienced a 4% growth in operating income from 2017 to 2021, alongside a 0.07% increase in book value during the same period. However, these figures significantly rose in 2022 due to the acquisition of Flagstar, and again in 2023 with the acquisition of Signature's assets. Consequently, the bank's growth heavily relies on mergers and acquisitions.

Risks to thesis

There are two risks associated with my bullish thesis. The first risk pertains to market sentiment, which plays a crucial role in reaching the target price of $16.56. Currently, the market sentiment is not as optimistic due to concerns surrounding two potential rate hikes. The realization of these rate hikes depends on whether economic data surpasses expectations. If market sentiment fails to improve, I anticipate the stock price could decline to $9.86, which aligns with NYCB's tangible book value per share.

The second risk lies within the loan portfolio, despite its diversification. While NYCB has exposure to the real estate sector, this sector is susceptible to significant downturns during a recession or further rate hikes, which could reduce investment activity in the real estate market. However, I firmly believe that for NYCB to be adversely affected by this risk, it would need to hold a substantial amount of low-quality real estate loans, which is not the case.

Conclusion

New York Community Bancorp is well capitalized, with capital ratios exceeding the mandatory level, and with up to 91% of deposits that could be covered if the bank uses its cash reserves, loan available for sale, and securities held at fair value for sale.

When good times arrive, the bank could make use of its $22 billion cash reserves to acquire a rival which would provide meaningful growth in the future. However, in case of bad times, the bank has good quality loans with low rates of NPLs compared to the total loans portfolio.

The main risk to my bullish thesis is that a positive market sentiment is needed for the stock price to reach the $16.56 target, which would mean a 58% upside from the current stock price of $10.46.