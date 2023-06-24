Ibrahim Akcengiz

Introduction

Back in 2020, we wrote an article on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG). At that time, we highlighted that many stocks in IUSG's portfolio should be able to weather the storm caused by COVID-19 and some may even benefit from it. However, the macroeconomic environment is now much different in a post-COVID world than several years ago. In this article, we will analyze IUSG and provide our suggestions and recommendations.

ETF Overview

IUSG invests in a portfolio of large-cap and mid-cap growth stocks in the U.S. The fund basically includes growth stocks in the S&P 500 and S&P 400 indexes. This fund has a much stronger growth profile than the S&P 500 index and has proven to outperform the S&P 500 in the past 10 years. It also has a high exposure to information technology sector, which should benefit from many secular growth trends. The fund's valuation appears to be high relative to its historical valuation range. Nevertheless, its valuation has come down significantly since reaching the peak during the pandemic. Hence, we think investors should own this fund as their long-term core holdings especially on any fund price weaknesses.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

Following a sharp decline in 2022, IUSG has regained some ground

IUSG had a very poor 2022 as the fund saw its unit price decline by nearly 32% between the beginning of 2022 and the trough in October. This was primarily due to the Federal's aggressive rate hikes and its tightening monetary policy. Despite this sharp decline, the fund has regained some strength and have climbed by 21.4% since the low in October 2022. Nevertheless, IUSG's fund price still declined by about 16.6% since the beginning of 2022.

YCharts

IUSG has a high exposure to information technology sector

There are still some macroeconomic uncertainties in the near term such as persistent inflation and the possibility of an upcoming recession. While we cannot control these near-term factors, we can analyze the fund's growth prospect to see whether this fund is a good one to own. We will first look at its portfolio composition by sectors. As can be seen from the bar chart below, information technology sector is the largest sector in IUSG's portfolio. This sector represents 35.3% of IUSG's total portfolio. We like its exposure to information technology as this sector is expected to continue to benefit from many important secular growth trends such as e-commerce, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoTs), electric vehicles, industrial automation, cloud computing, etc. These secular growth trends should continue to fuel strong growth to many of the technology stocks in IUSG's portfolio.

iShares

Better growth profile than the S&P 500 index

Let us now look at IUSG's growth profile. The fund has a sales and cash flow growth rates of 17.9% and 22.0% respectively. These rates are significantly higher than the S&P 500's 11.4% and 8.0%. This is not surprising as IUSG aims to include growth stocks in both the S&P 500 index and the S&P 400 index. For reader's information, the S&P 400 index basically tracks 400 mid-cap stocks. Therefore, they should have better growth prospect than the S&P 500 index. Hence, we expect this fund to continue to outperform S&P 500 index over the long run.

IUSG S&P 500 Index Sales Growth (%) 17.9% 11.4% Cash Flow Growth (%) 22.0% 8.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar

This is indeed the case in the past decade. As can be seen from the chart below, IUSG's total return of 271% in the past 10 years was better than S&P 500's 230%.

YCharts

IUSG's valuation is now much more reasonable than during the pandemic

Let us now take a closer look at IUSG's valuation to see if it is attractive or not. Below is a chart that shows the valuations of growth stocks and value stocks in the S&P 500 index since 1995. Although IUSG includes growth stocks in both the S&P 500 (large-cap) and S&P 400 (mid-cap) indexes, we believe the chart still provides a good representation of the valuation of growth stocks in IUSG's portfolio. The reason is simple. Large-cap growth stocks from the S&P 500 index represent an overwhelming 86% of IUSG's total portfolio. As can be seen from the chart, growth stocks in the S&P 500 index currently have an average forward P/E ratio of 21.4x. Although this ratio is now significantly lower from the cyclical high of nearly 30x reached during the pandemic, it is still quite elevated compared to historical averages in the 2010s. Between 2010 and 2020, growth stocks have usually traded in the range of 15x and 20x. Therefore, their current average forward P/E ratio of 21.4x is still towards the high end of this range. Therefore, we think IUSG is still slightly overvalued.

Yardeni Research

Investor Takeaway

While growth stocks may look overvalued right now, investors should also consider its growth prospect. As we have discussed, IUSG's sales and cash flow growth rates are both significantly higher than the S&P 500's. Hence, we think this is still the fund to own for investors with a long-term investment horizon. To mitigate some of the risks of valuation and have some margin of safety, conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback before investing on this fund.