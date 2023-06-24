Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Synovus Financial: Interesting Dividend But It's Not Enough

Jun. 24, 2023 1:00 PM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV)
Summary

  • Synovus Financial's stock seems undervalued, and its high dividend yield of 4.80% looks sustainable due to a low payout ratio of 29.30%.
  • The bank has suffered from rising deposit costs, affecting its net interest margin, and has a large unrealized loss in its securities portfolio.
  • I prefer to invest in an ETF rather than individual regional banks with similar characteristics and problems.

Synovus Financial Corp. building, Spartanburg

J. Michael Jones

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) operates as a bank holding company for Synovus Bank; it was founded back in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Despite a slight recovery in recent weeks, the effects of

Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

