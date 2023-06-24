Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Navigator Holdings: Solid Expansion And Fleet Utilization Makes It A Buy

Jun. 24, 2023 6:20 AM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
292 Followers

Summary

  • Navigator Holdings Ltd has experienced a steady growth trajectory with a 10% revenue CAGR in the last five years, making it a good investment opportunity.
  • The company has entered into joint ventures to ensure future revenue streams and has grown its cash flows and EBITDA significantly.
  • Despite concerns about debt growth and potential risks, NVGS's strong partnerships and growth potential in the North American LNG market make it a solid buy.

liquefied natural gas LNG transportation tanker ship, blue sea and sunny sky background

nikkytok

Investment Summary

With a global presence Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) is an operator of liquefied gas carriers. The company has been on a steady growth trajectory, reaching a revenue CAGR of around 10% in the last 5 years, despite swings in the

The operational perfromance the last quarter

Operational Performance (Q1 Report)

The history of the debts groiwng

Debt Growth History (Macrotrends)

The debt maturity and outlook for it

Debt Maturity (Investor Presentation)

The stock chart over the last 12 months

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
292 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.