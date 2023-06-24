Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chevron Is A Respected Dividend Aristocrat; Likely Future Payout Increases

Jun. 24, 2023 6:27 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)1 Comment
Callum Turcan
Summary

  • Chevron Corporation's dividend growth story is supported by favorable energy prices and expected production growth at key upstream assets in the US and Kazakhstan.
  • The company's strong cash flow generation should allow it to cover future dividend obligations and share buybacks, even when considering expected increases in its capital investment levels.
  • Chevron has a relatively strong balance sheet with ample cash on hand to meet its near-term funding needs.
  • Over the past 35+ years, Chevron has grown its annual per share dividend, indicating future payout increases are likely.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is a rock-solid income generation idea as the Dividend Aristocrat has increased its annual payout over the past 35+ years during good times and bad. Back in January 2023, Chevron pushed

A snapshot of Chevron's financial performance broken down by operational segment from its annual report.

Most of Chevron's earnings and cash flows are generated by its upstream operations. (Chevron Corporation - 2022 Annual Report)

A slide from Chevron's investor presentation covering its Permian Basin assets.

Chevron's output growth in the Permian Basin is weighted towards the second half of 2023 due to the timing of well completions and other factors. (Chevron - First Quarter of 2023 IR Earnings Presentation)

A slide from Chevron's investor presentation covering its TCO venture in Kazakhstan.

Chevron's 50% interest in the TCO venture in Kazakhstan represents a major production and cash flow growth driver for the firm. (Chevron Corporation - May 2023 IR Presentation)

This article was written by

Callum Turcan
Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

D
DRPJS
Today, 6:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (303)
So let me get this straight. You feel Chevron should be bought for its 3.5% dividend? The total return on this stock is mediocre. It reminds me of JJ, MCD or 3M. A boring core holding but not a growth stock with a dividend below the rate of inflation. I feel "dumber" for reading your analysis.
