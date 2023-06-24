Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Freeport-McMoRan: Tough Outlook With China's Economy Weakening

Jun. 24, 2023 6:38 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)2 Comments
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The first quarter of 2023 revenue was $5.389 billion, down 6.6% from the same quarter a year ago and up 15.1% sequentially.
  • Copper Production decreased 4.4% to 965 million pounds (net 832 million pounds) from 1,009 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago.
  • I recommend buying FCX between $37.5 and $38.2 with possible lower support at $36.
Material photo of copper ore

SAND555

Introduction

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly-traded copper company, released its first quarter 2023 results on April 21, 2023.

Note: This article updates my preceding article, published on February 28, 2023. I have been following Freeport-McMoRan since Sept. 2019.

Table

FCX 1Q23 Highlights (FCX Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

FCX 1-Year Chart Gold, Copper, Silver (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

FCX Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

The first quarter of 2023 revenue was $5.389 billion, down 6.6% from the same quarter a year ago and up 15.1% sequentially.

Chart

FCX Quarterly Copper Price (Fun Trading)

Chart

Copper price 6-month History (KitCo)

Chart

FCX Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the Cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $631 million, with a loss of $71 million in 1Q23. Despite falling free cash flow this quarter, the company maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share in 1Q23.

On March 22, 2023, FCX declared cash dividends totaling $0.15 per share on its common stock (which included a base cash dividend of $0.075 per share and a variable, performance-based cash dividend of $0.075 per share)

Note: The dividend may drop to $0.075 per share next quarter.

Chart

FCX Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

At the end of the first quarter, cash equivalents were $6,852 million, down 17.8% year over year. The company's long-term debt was $9,635 million (including current, which was $49 million in 1Q23), unchanged year over year.
Chart

FCX Debt Profile (FCX Presentation)

Chart

FCX Quarterly Production per Metals (Fun Trading)

Copper Production decreased 4.4% to 965 million pounds (net 832 million pounds) from 1,009 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago (see chart above).

The decrease in copper and gold sales was due to the deferral of sales recognition for around 110 Mlbs associated with the PT Smelting tolling arrangement.

FCX also experienced lower operating rates at the Grasberg Mine due to a significant weather event that temporarily disrupted operations in February.

Chart

FCX Quarterly Production per Metals per Mine (Fun Trading)

Chart

FCX Production details (FCX Presentation)

Table

FCX Reserve 2022 (FCX Presentation)

Table

FCX 2023 Outlook (FCX Presentation)

Technical Analysis (short-term) and Commentary

chart

FCX TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

FCX Symmetrical Triangle (Option StrategiesInsider)

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.27K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term FCX and own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

lubo1612 profile picture
lubo1612
Today, 7:11 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (11)
And what about new China's stimulus?
J
Jerry Antonies
Today, 6:46 AM
Premium
Comments (78)
Great article very helpful.Please keep up your great work.
