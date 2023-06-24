Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi Technologies: Rally Was Overdone

Jun. 24, 2023 7:39 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)MSFT, PYPL3 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies has seen its shares rise by more than 80% in 2023, but a recent "Sell" initiation by Compass Point caused a slump.
  • The company continues to grow its business, with revenues up 43% YoY, but profitability remains an issue as it generates losses and dilutes shareholder value through stock-based compensation.
  • SoFi's high valuation, lack of profits, and ongoing dilution make it a less attractive investment option despite its strong business performance.
Ein lächelnder Junge sitzt auf einem Sofi, hat online einen Transfer für einen neuen Englischkurs gemacht. Er möchte sein Wissen erweitern, indem er grundlegende Sprachkenntnisse entwickelt. Internetübertragung

Three Spots/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a financial services company that has seen its shares rise substantially so far in 2023. Following a "Sell" initiation by Compass Point, shares slumped on Friday, however. Since SoFi is still not profitable, and

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
48.9K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 9:05 AM
Premium
Comments (4.6K)
I love articles that are ultra bearish with words like “overdone”… “lack of profit”… “unattractive”…

…and then go on to rate the stock a HOLD.

Way to stand by your convictions. Pick a side a commit to it, brah.
a
amrokh
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (126)
GAAP profitability and student loan issue are both around the corner. See you once the share price hits 18 dollars
O
OLB3128
Today, 8:01 AM
Premium
Comments (120)
@amrokh Agreed.
