Build Your Own Bond Fund: Improve Yields And Certainty With A Bond Ladder

Jun. 24, 2023 7:49 AM ETSP500, US10Y, VCIT, VCSH1 Comment
Gary Gambino
Summary

  • Bonds are becoming a more attractive investment option as their yields are now competitive with stock earnings yields.
  • A bond ladder can provide higher income, no management fees, and more certainty in cash flows compared to mutual funds or ETFs.
  • Individual bonds offer diversification, lower volatility, and likely return of capital without sacrificing as much total return as before.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

Introduction

Bonds have been an unpopular asset class from the end of the 2008-09 financial crisis until about a year ago. For most of that time, the key buzzword regarding portfolio strategy was TINA, short for "There Is No

S&P Earnings Yield vs. 10-Year Treasury

Author Spreadsheet

S&P Earnings Yield minus 10-year Yield

Author Spreadsheet

Bond yield curves

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: Charles Schwab)

Bond Ladder Example

Author Spreadsheet

Vanguard corporate bond ETF summary

Author Spreadsheet

This article was written by

Gary Gambino
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BONDS LISTED IN TABLE ABOVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 8:09 AM
Premium
Comments (713)
Nice article. I have a corporate bond ladder similar to yours and I also own about the same amount in ETF's. Buying individual bonds can be a little challenging for small time investors like me. A lot to learn in the process and not always all that liquid especially if you are buying/selling small numbers. The ETF's are simple, liquid and can provide significant capital gains. I have hedged them with options out until October, hopefully by then the worst of the rate increases will have passed. Right now I see both of these strategies as a way to lock in decent interest rates for an extended period of time.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
