Keurig Dr Pepper: Margin Risk With No Upside

Jun. 24, 2023 8:22 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)1 Comment
Summary

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a beverage company that operates globally.
  • Growth is good, with pricing action in FY22 not impacting volume negatively. Further, KDP is expanding into growth areas in the beverage market.
  • Margins are fantastic but a slide in FY22, and an unlikely recovery, have created uncertainty.
  • KDP's valuation looks correct given the uncertainty around margins.

10-2-4 Dr. Pepper Bottles

asiantiger247/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • KDP is attractive due to its strong margins, which, despite slipping, are market-leading.
  • Growth is good and its investment in growth areas, such as with Nutrabolt, should support outperformance.
Dr Pepper Schweppes 7up Crush

Brands include the following (Keurig Dr Pepper)

Chart
Data by YCharts

KDP

KDP Financials (TIkr Terminal)

KDP Dr Pepper

Price/vol impact (KDP)

Keurig

Q1 results (Dr Pepper)

Dr pepper

By segment (Keurig Dr Pepper)

Wall Street analyst

Wall Street outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Seeking Alpha Best COmpanies

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Best stocks

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

KDP

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.07K Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

n
nitrousoxide
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (696)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
