Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks fell on Friday to wrap up their worst week since the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in March, indicating the market's three-month rally may have come to an end. Investors were spooked by aggressive central bank tightening overseas, as the Bank of England hiked its key interest rate by a larger than expected half a percentage point, while central banks in Switzerland, Norway and Turkey also raised rates. There are signs that central bank action is finally cooling the economy, as business activity in Europe slowed sharply in June, while business activity also slowed in the U.S. but less dramatically than in other parts of the world. Some of the pullback for the week was also technical in nature, with the S&P 500 hitting resistance levels. The index last week climbed above the 4,400 points mark for the first time since April last year. After largely trading rangebound between 3,800 points to 4,200 points since January, the benchmark index's surge from 4,200 to 4,400 has been rapid. All three major market averages broke multi-week winning streaks: The S&P 500 lost 1.4%, ending five straight weeks of gains, the Nasdaq also shed 1.4%, snapping an eight-week winning streak, and the Dow slid 1.7%, ending a three-week run. Check out Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's major events.

Right track

President Biden said U.S.-China ties are on the "right trail," hailing the progress made during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's two-day trip to Beijing. "He (Blinken) did a hell of a job," Biden told reporters in California. Xi echoed Biden's views, saying good progress was made on diplomatic ties. "China respects U.S. interests and does not seek to challenge or displace the U.S. In the same vein, the U.S. needs to respect China and must not hurt China's legitimate rights and interests." The issues discussed included Taiwan and China's actions against U.S. firms, while both sides agreed to meet further to continue open lines of communication.

Will consumers bite?

U.S. regulators this week approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells for the first time, in what could be a landmark development for companies looking to produce lab-grown meat. The Agriculture Department gave the green light to two firms, Upside Foods and Good Meat, to sell "cell-cultivated" or "cultured" meat and poultry. The approval came months after the FDA determined the products were safe to eat, and will see the USDA inspect lab-grown facilities just as it does slaughterhouses and processing plants.

Powell speaks

In his semi-annual testimony before Congress, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that more rate hikes are expected this year. "The level to which we raise rates is a separate question from the speed at which we move," he declared, adding that it may "make sense" for the central bank to increase rates at a "more moderate pace" than it has over the past 15 months. In his second day of testimony, Powell commented on the past banking crisis, saying he was committed to ramping up oversight of midsize lenders. "Powell's tone has been uber-hawkish, but the Fed's actions suggest latent optimism," noted SA analyst Christopher Robb, adding that a soft landing is still possible.

Red carpet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the U.S. for his first state visit, which resulted in major investments as the country makes its mark as a major potential counterweight to China. The U.S. offered drones in a multibillion-dollar deal, as well as fighter-jet engines from General Electric (GE), as it tried to lure New Delhi away from its major arms supplier Russia. Modi also met with top U.S. CEOs at a White House state dinner, which included Apple's (AAPL) Tim Cook and others. Modi previously met with Elon Musk, after which the billionaire hinted at making Tesla (TSLA) available in India "as soon as humanly possible."

Going after tech

This year has been full of lawsuits and regulatory actions against some of the biggest names in tech. First, it was the FTC vs. Microsoft (MSFT) over its Activision (ATVI) deal, followed by attempts to break up Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) advertising business, and then the latest lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN). Other names are now in the firing line, with Meta (META) ending access to news in Canada as a result of a controversial new bill. Interestingly enough, some of the biggest gainers this year have been Big Tech. "The most recent stock market rally is carried by AI speculation. And AI speculation is carried by the Big Tech giants," wrote SA analyst Cavenagh Research, who expects the rally to continue.