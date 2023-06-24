Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: The Summer Calendar Starts To Fill Up

Jun. 24, 2023 9:00 AM ETGENK, KGS, SVV, FIHL, SGMT, NETC, AENT
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.04K Followers

Summary

  • There were no pricings during the shortened holiday week, as Korean BBQ chain Gen Restaurant Group delayed its offering to next week.
  • Direct-to-consumer cosmetics and personal care products provider ODDITY Tech filed to raise an estimated $300 million.
  • Inflammatory disease biotech Apogee Therapeutics filed to raise $100 million, in a deal led by Jefferies.

close up yellow pushpin on calendar page schedule to make appointment and reminder about holiday weekend concept

Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

There were no pricings during the shortened holiday week, as Korean BBQ chain Gen Restaurant Group (GENK) delayed its offering to next week. However, the calendar saw encouraging activity: Reinsurer Fidelis Insurance

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.04K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.