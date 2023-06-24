Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

10x Genomics: Growth Outweighing The Risks

Jun. 24, 2023 10:55 AM ET10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)
Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 10x Genomics has been on my Compounding Healthcare “Bio Boom” speculative portfolio watch list since its IPO back in 2019. I believe 10x Genomics is becoming an entrenched name.
  • After performing some analysis, I believe the company’s growth record and prospects outweigh the risks at this point. I am moving it up on my watch list.
  • The medicines of the future will rely upon the technology that 10x is involved in. Clearly, this could lead to a massive market opportunity for the company.
  • As with all speculative healthcare tickers, TXG has a few substantial downside risks that investors should be aware of. However, I have assigned TXG with a conviction level of 3 out of 5.
  • I lay out my strategy for initiating a position in TXG.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Compounding Healthcare. Learn More »
White blood cells with nucleus and granule . Transparency cell membrane . Medical and science concept background . 3D render .

stockdevil

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) has been on my Compounding Healthcare “Bio Boom” speculative portfolio watch list since its IPO back in 2019. At that time, I was enthralled with their products, services, and R&D prowess. Like a lot of healthcare and biotech investors, I turned my attention to

Thank you for reading my research on Seeking Alpha. If you want to learn even more about my method and how I discover these investment opportunities, please check out my subscription marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare, and sign up for a free trial.  

This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
7.92K Followers
Diagnosing the market to compound capital in the healthcare sector.

After years of working in the medical field, I have developed a passion for biotech and lifesaving therapies. Now, I am a full-time healthcare investor who is in search of the next breakthrough therapy, device, or pharmaceutical. My trade focus is around catalysts and potential acquisitions. In addition, I provide a marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare through Seeking Alpha.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIO, PACB, ILMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.