TLT: Seizing The Equity Rally - Gradually Extending Duration With Long-Term Treasuries

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
386 Followers

Summary

  • The current federal fund rate of 5.0%-5.25% is above the headline inflation rate of 4%, indicating a restrictive level and increasing odds for a potential recession.
  • The declining U.S. 2Yr/10Yr Spread and shrinking M2 money supply are warning signs for investors, making long-duration treasuries like TLT an attractive hedge.
  • Writing out-of-the-money put options on TLT can generate moderate returns while waiting for a better entry point but comes with a high opportunity cost.

Blank Government Check

wsmahar

We Are in a Restrictive Level

I admit that long-duration treasuries, such as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), are currently very vulnerable due to the Fed's commitment to maintaining interest rates "higher for longer". However, it's important

I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

k
katmandu100
Today, 8:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (8.02K)
Excellent data and commentary.
