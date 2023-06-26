wsmahar

We Are in a Restrictive Level

I admit that long-duration treasuries, such as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), are currently very vulnerable due to the Fed's commitment to maintaining interest rates "higher for longer". However, it's important to recognize that we are already in a restrictive territory, given that the current federal funds rate ranges between 5.0% and 5.25%, surpassing the headline inflation rate of 4%. While buying TLT at this juncture may seem contrary to the mainstream, we should consider the increased likelihood of a potential recession resulting from a hawkish Fed.

Some investors may argue that aligning with the Fed's projections is a safer bet ("don't fight the Fed"). However, we should remember that the Fed's credibility has been questioned in the past, especially when they believed that the inflation experienced in 2021 would be transitory. Therefore, making investment decisions based on the Fed's dot plot may not be reliable. As a result, I think it's time to gradually build up TLT positions in portfolios as a potential hedge against a severe economic downturn while offering an average annual coupon return of 2.46%.

A hawkish Fed

During Powell's testimony this week, he maintained a hawkish tone and signaled that there would be two additional rate hikes of 25 bps later this year, despite the pause in rate hikes in June. Powell's belief stems from the notion that inflation remains persistent, as evidenced by the robust job report in May. In that month, non-farm payrolls increased by 339,000 jobs, surpassing the forecast of 190,000 jobs. However, the unemployment rate also rose from 3.4% to 3.7%. In the FOMC meeting held in June, the Fed updated the dot plot, reflecting a trajectory of "higher for longer" rates.

Bloomberg

This chart shows that the median forecast for CY2023 is above 5.5%, indicating that no rate cuts are expected this year. In addition, there is a high likelihood of two more 25 bps rate hikes. Although the accuracy of the Fed's predictions remains questionable, the bond market has started to price in this hawkish sentiment. This is evident in the faster increase of the 2-Year Treasury yield compared to the 10-Year Treasury yield, resulting in a "bear flattening" in the yield curve.

Reached 100 bps, Again

CNBC

Since early May, the U.S. 2-Year/10-Year Spread has been sharply decreasing and now has approached 100 bps again, reaching an inverted level not seen since March. The multiple deep inversions within a short period of time indicate an economic recession. It's widely known that the more significant the yield curve inversion, the greater the likelihood of an economic downturn. However, the timing of such a recession remains uncertain.

Given the current market conditions, I believe it's prudent to gradually increase exposure to duration risk as a potential hedge to equities. At least, the risk and reward dynamics have become more favorable compared to six months ago.

Declining in Money Supply

FRED

In addition, there is another warning sign to consider: the decline in M2 since late last year, which suggests a further contraction in market liquidity. We still clearly remember the Fed's "unlimited liquidity" that played a crucial role in the unprecedented market recovery and subsequent bull run during the pandemic. This recovery took place despite a 14.7% unemployment rate in April 2020 and a -2.3% YoY GDP growth in 2020.

As a result, I believe that the recent rally in the stock market is little excessive, as it seems to have already priced in a "soft landing" scenario. This presents an opportunity to gradually reallocate investments from equities to long-duration treasuries such as TLT.

Writing OTM Puts

Seeking Alpha

If some investors believe that TLT hasn't reached a bottom yet, here is a simple option strategy to generate a modest return while waiting for a more favorable entry point. From a technical perspective, we observed the price has reached $100 multiple times over the past few months, indicating a strong resistance level.

Market Chameleon

Historically, we can observe that long put options tend to have higher implied volatility (IV) compared to long call options. This is evident from the positive values in the "Difference Put-Call" column. Higher IV results in a higher premium value when writing put options. As a strategy, investors can consistently write put options with a strike price set at $100, allowing them to potentially buy TLT at a lower level. If the price remains above $100 on the expiration date, investors collect the entire premium. However, if the price falls below $100, investors (put options sellers) are obligated to purchase 100 shares of TLT at the $100 level for each put option that expires in the money.

Investors also can adjust target price for buying TLT by modifying the strike price of the put options. This approach allows for generating a modest return while awaiting a more favorable price level. However, this strategy comes with a high opportunity cost, as investors will miss an opportunity to buy TLT if the underlying price begins a bull run before reaching the strike price.

What Could Go Wrong

One of the biggest downside risks for holding TLT position right now is a potential rebound of headline inflation from its current level of 4% YoY in the upcoming meetings. If the Fed continues to raise interest rates above 6% in response to higher inflation, it will trigger a significant sell-off in TLT. This would occur as the market begins to price in higher long-term inflation expectations.

However, we need to know that aggressively raising interest rates carries a higher probability of triggering a hard landing. This is due to the potential challenges faced by companies in refinancing their debt at elevated interest rates, which can lead to higher interest expenses and negatively impact profitability. Therefore, the Fed would be compelled to cut interest rates to stimulate the economy, resulting in a strong comeback for TLT.

However, I don't think this scenario is highly likely, as indicated by leading indicators such as the downward trend in shelter costs.

CNBC

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, the index for shelter has been the primary contributor to the monthly increase in overall inflation. However, we can see that the actual rent growth has significantly slowed down. Some investors even argue that the Fed is relying on the lagging data source, as the green line indicated. Therefore, I believe we are already in a restrictive level, considering that inflation continues to trend downwards.

If the Fed is moving towards the final stage of the hiking cycle, I think it may be a good time to extend bond duration. This move is particularly beneficial in a situation where inflation remains low and there are no further rate hikes, because in a more stable interest rate environment, long-duration bonds tend to perform well and offer protection during periods of economic uncertainty.

Conclusion

In sum, I believe a gradual reallocation from equities to long-duration treasuries like TLT may present a high risk and reward in this current market backdrop. While the short-term upside momentum for TLT may be limited, investors should focus on the warning signals such as the yield curve inversion, declining market liquidity, and a restrictive environment with lowering inflation. By hedging against recession risks, long-duration bonds can offer stability to a portfolio. However, investors must consider the downside risks, including the potential impact of a hawkish Fed and inflation rebound. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully monitor these economic indicators.