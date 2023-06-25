Anna Richard/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As explained in previous articles, Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) (TSX:BIR:CA) is one of my favorite picks in the Canadian natural gas space. The company has called all preferred shares a little while ago and I ended up reinvesting the proceeds in the common shares as Birchcliff's balance sheet is now cleaner than ever before and the company pledged to start paying a quarterly dividend of C$0.20 per share. This year, the dividend coverage ratio may come in below 100% as the natural gas price in the first half of the year will be substantially lower than what’s needed to fully cover the dividend.

The weak natural gas price has implications

To get a better understanding of Birchcliff’s business model, reserves and its exposure to different natural gas markets, I’d like to refer you to my older articles. In this article, I will mainly focus on the updated financial results of Birchcliff and the implication for its dividends.

Before having another look at the full-year guidance I wanted to have a closer look at the company’s performance in the first quarter.

The total production rate came in at just under 75,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, of which in excess of 85% consisted of natural gas. There's no debate possible: Birchcliff is and should be seen as a natural gas producer. That was a great position to be in when the natural gas prices were exploding in the past few years but natural gas prices are inherently more volatile than oil prices and after the "boom," we are now experiencing the "bust" as the company’s average realized natural gas price decreased by about 32% to C$3.68/Mcf while for instance the oil and NGL prices decreased by just 10%-15%.

The total revenue from the sale of oil and gas in the first quarter of 2023 was approximately C$209M, but the reported total revenue was less than C$90M as losses on hedges are deducted from the revenue rather than seen as a finance expense in Canada.

This also means we should take the pre-tax loss of C$54M and net loss of C$42.5M with a grain of salt as it includes almost C$16M in realized losses on hedges and in excess of C$83M in unrealized losses.

It’s particularly important to realize the "unrealized" losses on the hedges also don't have an impact on the cash flow result yet as those paper losses will only be converted into cash losses over the next few years.

As you can see below, the reported operating cash flow was C$111M but this includes C$23M in working capital releases which means the underlying operating cash flow was approximately C$88M.

The total capex exceeded C$115M which definitely means Birchcliff was free cash flow negative, but the updated full-year guidance once again confirmed the company decided to front-load the capex this year.

As you can see below, Birchcliff aims for a full-year capex of C$270-280M which means that in excess of 40% of the full-year capex already has been spent in the first quarter of the year. The average quarterly capex is approximately C$70M and using the normalized capex number (which still includes growth initiatives as Birchcliff is pursuing a slow and gradual production growth approach), Birchcliff would have been free cash flow positive in Q1.

There isn’t a lot of doubt on Birchcliff’s ability to generate a positive free cash flow. The image above shows that – using the updated commodity prices – Birchcliff will generate C$80-90M per share in free cash flow. That sounds low, but as you can see below, this includes an AECO natural gas price of just C$2.45 and a Dawn and Henry Hub natural gas price of US$2.50 and US$2.85 per MMbtu.

Based on that price deck, the anticipated free cash flow isn’t sufficient to cover the current dividend, which will cost the company north of C$200M. And it also means there will be no reduction in the net debt. In fact, if Birchcliff decides to maintain the current dividend, the net debt will actually increase.

While I understand a company’s reason to not immediately slash a dividend in a panic move, it will be interesting to see what Birchcliff decides to do if the forward curve doesn’t look better for 2023.

The longer-term optimism could still be warranted. Birchcliff has reiterated its expectation to produce 87,000 boe/day by 2027 and according to the company this should result in a free funds flow of just over C$300M.

I’m more interested in Birchcliff’s projections for 2024 which should see the company return to a positive free cash flow and excess free cash flow even after taking the dividend payments into consideration. However, these expectations for 2024 are based on an AECO natgas price of C$3.15 and a Dawn and Henry Hub natural gas price of US$3.45 and US$3.60 respectively. Keep in mind the hedge book currently does not contain any fixed price hedges for the natural gas production but Birchcliff elected to hedge the price differential between AECO and Henry Hub prices.

Investment thesis

I'm a strong advocate of companies paying sustainable dividends. While it was very aggressive and generous for Birchcliff Energy to announce a quarterly dividend of C$0.20, the company also always clearly mentioned the dividend would be sustainable as long as the average natural gas price would exceed C$3/GJ. That requirement is currently not met. We saw the cash flows were pretty disappointing in the first quarter of this year, and the second quarter will likely be even worse.

While I'm keeping my position in Birchcliff, the decision to pay a generous dividend may turn against the company as it doesn’t make sense to pay a dividend it cannot afford. A dividend is meant to let shareholders participate in a company’s profits and it is common sense to cut a dividend if the company isn’t generating enough cash to justify paying said dividend. I still can understand why the company isn’t panicking yet but I would prefer to see a dividend cut if the situation doesn’t start to look better for 2024 and beyond. Shareholders are not entitled to a dividend and a company should only pay it if it can afford to do so.

I still have a long position in Birchcliff as the company has natural gas reserves for several more decades of production and I’m perfectly fine to wait for the next cycle. And that also is the main reason why I'm still slowly adding to my position.

