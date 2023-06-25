Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Birchcliff Energy: How Long Will The 11% Dividend Yield Last?

Jun. 25, 2023 11:40 AM ETBirchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR:CA), BIREF7 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Birchcliff is a relatively large natural gas producer in Canada.
  • The low natgas price is hurting the company and the dividend is not fully covered.
  • I understand a company does not want to cut a dividend right away, but if there's no improvement in 2024, Birchcliff should reduce its dividend.
  • Notwithstanding the dividend issues, Birchcliff still is a "buy" while waiting for the next natural gas cycle.
Pumpjack in the agricultural field with steel granaries along the bush.

Anna Richard/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As explained in previous articles, Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) (TSX:BIR:CA) is one of my favorite picks in the Canadian natural gas space. The company has called all preferred shares a little while ago

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.2K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIR:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Atlanta investor profile picture
Atlanta investor
Today, 1:03 PM
Investing Group
Comments (750)
Spot natural gas prices are $2.73 and have trended up the last two months. Prices are usually seasonally weaker in the spring and summer. Prices are likely to rebound further as we get to winter. Commodities prices are volatile but I don’t see anything too concerning about the dividend policy ar the moment. They will have a better read on things as the year progresses but I believe they can pay the dividend without increasing debt.
Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Today, 12:45 PM
Comments (7.22K)
Why is natural gas so cheap when you have Europe cut off from Russian gas?

There will be a lot less drilling for gas at these prices which should balance supply/demand.

This has to change for 2024.

The Birchcliff strategy was to play the market unhedged putting the risk on shareholders.

With dividends coming due this quarter, I think I will add to my position.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:51 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.83K)
@Long Time Running Forward curves looking healthier, that's for sure.
akhait profile picture
akhait
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (435)
An opportunity to buy more if dividend is cut - I still believe nat gas prices will average at least around 2024 company expectations over the next 3-4 years.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:20 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.83K)
@akhait Well, I do believe an average of C$3 on an AECO basis is doable in the long run. But then I'd still prefer to get lower dividends in difficult years and higher dividends in strong years. I generally don't like a mismatch of cash flows.
Baron77ab profile picture
Baron77ab
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (263)
Totally agree. They got all the debt repaid then raised the dividend assuming nat gas prices wouldnt fall as much as they have. Now they are adding debt to pay the dividend. They should have just had a small regular dividend and then a year end special dividend depending on profits and nat gas prices that year. I dont know why all commodity companies dont do this. Personally i have this in a taxable account so ill pay tax on a dividend when i have a loss on this position due to share price declines- frustrating.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:14 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.83K)
@Baron77ab I completely and fully agree. As a cyclical company with a very volatile pricing of your main product, it's very dangerous to stubbornly 'fix' a dividend. 3 fixed interim dividends and one final dividend once all the results are in would be my preferred choice as well.
