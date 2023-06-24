Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Banc of California: Reducing The Earnings Estimate Due To The Top Line

Jun. 24, 2023 10:33 PM ETBanc of California, Inc. (BANC)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • I’ve reduced my earnings estimate as I’ve slashed both my loan balance and margin estimates following the first quarter’s poor performance.
  • The risk level appears moderate because of BANC’s location. The uninsured deposits are well covered, and the unrealized losses are low.
  • I’m maintaining a hold rating as the price upside is low, and the dividend yield is moderate.

LA County Continues Reopening Economy Despite Rise In Coronavirus Cases

David McNew

Earnings of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will most probably decline this year due to a lower average loan balance following several quarters of a downtrend. I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $1.41 per share for

Chart
Data by YCharts

Yields on new loans vs old

1Q 2023 Earnings Presentation

Interest Rate Sensitivity

1Q 2023 10-Q Filing

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.15K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.