Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Investors head into the last week of the quarter with a slightly more cautious positioning as recession fears have jumped to the forefront again. A slow calendar of economic releases means that traders may stew further on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony in which he signaled more interest rate hikes are ahead.



Meanwhile, the release of the results for the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests will be a major focus in the banking sector. Seeking Alpha analyst Stephen Simpson said the bigger changes for banks are likely to come later, as the Federal Reserve contemplates new rules tied to Basel III Endgame and the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic. Simpson noted that while the largest banks seem less vulnerable, capital requirement changes could meaningfully impact the profitability of regional banks, with uncertainty likely to weigh on bank stocks in general for a while longer.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 26 - Carnival (CCL).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, June 27 - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Manchester United (MANU), and Jefferies Financial (JEF).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, June 28 - Micron Technology (MU), General Mills (GIS), and BlackBerry (BB).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, June 29 - Nike (NKE), Paychex (PAYX), McCormick (MKC), and Simply Good Foods (SMPL).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, June 30 - Constellation Brands (STZ).

Volatility watch: Short interest on both ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) is at 18.29% and Kura Sushi (NASDAQ:KRUS) is at 22.14% of total float. Options trading volume is elevated on Vroom (VRM) and FibroGen (FGEN) once again. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) continues to see huge price swings as longs and shorts battle it out.



Quant ratings: Stocks with recent quant rating changes include Shopify (SHOP) to Strong Buy from Hold, Amazon (AMZN) to Strong Buy from Hold, and Blue Apron (APRN) to Strong Sell from Hold. See the stocks with the very highest rated Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.

Dividend watch: Companies forecast to boost their quarterly payouts include Korn Ferry (KFY) to $0.17 from $0.15, Worthington Industries (WOR) to $0.34 from $0.31, Micron (MU) to $0.12 from $0.115, and Lindsay (LNN) to $0.35 from $0.34. Stocks with ex-dividend dates for their upcoming dividend payments include ConocoPhillips (COP) and Mondelez International (MDLZ). See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.

Corporate events: The four-day Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Summit 2023 will attract attention next week, with the company expected to give investors a deeper look at its latest innovations, use cases, and thought leadership. The summit will include a fireside chat on generative AI with Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang. Delta Air Lines (DAL) will webcast the company's Investor Day presentation on June 27.



Also, on June 27, Casey's General Stores (CASY) will outline an updated three-year strategic plan at an investor event. On June 28, Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) will host a virtual R&D Day to discuss updates on TSHA-120 and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) will webcast its Investor Day presentations in Kansas City. AMC Entertainment (AMC) and AMC Preferred Equity units (APE) will be on watch during the last two days of the week as a two-day settlement hearing takes place in Delaware's Court of Chancery. Both stocks have swung wildly off developments in the stock conversion case. See a detailed list of key events for next week in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



Investor conferences: The conference schedule for the week ahead is light, with the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Neuropsychiatry Virtual Conference, and UBS Healthcare Services Conference standing out as the most notable. The Jefferies Space Summit will include appearances by Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP), MDA (MDA:CA), Sidus Space (SIDU), BlackSky Technology (BKSY), and Redwire (NYSE:RDW).