Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New York Community Bancorp's Floating Preferreds Pay Out A 7.4% Yield

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.87K Followers

Summary

  • New York Community Bancorp is currently paying out a 6.5% annualized forward dividend yield to common shareholders.
  • The bank saw fiscal 2023 first quarter net income grow by 14% sequentially to $159 million.
  • Its Series A preferreds are currently trading at a 13% discount to par value with a yield on cost of 7.4%.

Queensboro Bridge and Midtown Manhattan

cmart7327/E+ via Getty Images

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) has come out as an expected winner of the March 2023 banking panic. The common shares of the Long Island-based regional bank are up 21% year-to-date, outperforming its peers and also ahead

Chart
Data by YCharts

New York Community Bancorp 6.375% Series A Preferreds

QuantumOnline

New York Community Bancorp 1-year total returns commons vs preferreds

Seeking Alpha

New York Community Bancorp 5-year market cap vs tangible book value

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.87K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.