Mid-Year Outlook: How Low Will It Go?

Brandywine Global Investment Management
Summary

  • We think the macro factor that still matters most, at least for now, is inflation, notwithstanding how important these other elements may turn out to be.
  • Emerging markets have performed well year to date despite continued rate hikes from the Fed, regional banking issues in the U.S., a swift takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, geopolitical concerns, and a slower-than-expected China reopening.
  • Conviction levels among the bond bears and remaining bulls diminished, reflected in the range-bound nature of most developed market bond markets.
  • The U.S. dollar weakened modestly in the first half of 2023 in trade-weighted terms, but this decline belies a large degree of dispersion between individual currencies.
  • We never wish for market downturns, but we believe it is prudent to be positioned more defensively at this time.

forex trading background

Macroeconomic Outlook

How Low Will It Go?

By Francis A. Scotland

The macroeconomic landscape is flooded with crosscurrents: the S&P 500 Index is up over 20% from last year’s low despite perpetual forecasts of recession and investor pessimism; there is a

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

Comments

