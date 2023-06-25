Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPX Poised To Correct, Recession Ahead?

Jun. 25, 2023 12:32 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX)NVDA
Richard Williams profile picture
Richard Williams
503 Followers

Summary

  • Market conditions signal potential for a correction, with similarities to tops in 2007, 2020, and 2022.
  • Persistent inflation, falling liquidity, and yield curve inversion could lead to challenges in the second half of 2023.
  • Stocks, particularly tech stocks, may face downward pressure as liquidity decreases and inflation continues.
Recession Road Sign

ZargonDesign

Technical Note – Markets May Be Poised For A Correction

  • New sell signals on many indices, stocks and commodities.
  • We feel like conditions are very similar to tops in ’07, ‘20 & ‘22.
  • Prices have run to levels difficult to

This article was written by

Richard Williams profile picture
Richard Williams
503 Followers
Richard Williams, CFA, CMT has been an enterprise software analyst for 17 years and has been a market technician since 1986. Rich has been selected as a top stock picker many times in bull and bear markets and compiled one of the best track records of any software analyst during his 17+ year tenure as an analyst; he was also named the top software analyst by Bloomberg in 2004.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.