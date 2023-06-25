SPX Poised To Correct, Recession Ahead?

ZargonDesign

Technical Note – Markets May Be Poised For A Correction

New sell signals on many indices, stocks and commodities.

We feel like conditions are very similar to tops in ’07, ‘20 & ‘22.

Prices have run to levels difficult to defend fundamentally.

Falling liquidity & yield curve inversion signal trouble ahead.

Macro Issues Abound

The S&P 500 has hit its full retracement level at 4435, the yield curve has been substantially inverted for months and economic liquidity is being drained by large deficit funding requirements. Beyond these technical concerns, earnings have likely peaked after falling for the 3rd quarter in a row on increasing margin pressures. The consumer is under considerable pressure, in part seen in credit card balances and shifting preferences from brands to white-label products.

A key aspect of the current debate about economic conditions is jobs, which have been stronger than expected after the Fed rate hikes. Bulls argue no recession happens with such a low jobless rate. Bears say that the numbers are likely flawed or that the drop in openings is a recession signal. We think unusually robust jobs reflects middle class 2nd or even 3rd jobs, which show up as full-time employment in the stats. The GDP/GDI average is signaling recession despite strong jobs. Copper and other important metals have also hit retracement targets after significant declines often seen ahead of recessions. Finally, geopolitical risks of oil prices potentially rising as OPEC tries to reduce production. If China stimulus attempts succeed, higher oil is likely. Thus, we see a more challenging 2H23 ahead.

Retracement target reached (tradingview.com)

Inflation May Not Go Away So Easily

Signs of persistent inflation showed up in recent reports. Prior consensus was that inflation would drift down to 2% relatively soon. Should it not continue its freefall, due to many of the potential areas of risk cited above, the Fed would likely need to continue rate hikes as it suggested in testimony this week. The potential downside pressure from higher rates on long-duration assets such as tech stocks, PE & VC portfolios and long bonds could be substantial. Food prices have been rising due to Ukraine and drought conditions, while salary demands continue to drive components of inflation higher.

Since Tbills vastly understate the actual rate of inflation, investors need to reach for yield to cover the loss of purchase power, something bond holders take very seriously. As the government sells more and more debt into a market that is much less welcoming than in past years, the yields could be forced higher. Higher rates would badly hurt the budget.

The trailing 4 quarters of interest is $3.2t(!) or 50%+ of the F23 budget or a shocking 65% of last year’s total tax receipts). Federal government current expenditures: Interest payments The twin impacts of budget busting debt service costs and new Fed rate hikes could seriously hurt long-duration assets like tech stocks, PE/VC funds and long bonds.

Rising claims a good recession indicator (St Louis Fed)

We believe it’s a powerful negative motivator threatening markets that have largely ignored the vast gap between true inflation and valuations based on an accurate reading of the risk-free rate.

Trends Suggest History Will Repeat Itself

Our proprietary Supply/Demand models suggest that the stock market could face downward pressure in the coming months. Tech stocks are showing potential new sell signals. Finally, the US dollar appears to be resuming its longer term sell pattern. With technical retracements hitting our targets for the SPX and copper, we think the potential for new sell signals is relatively high into the start of 2H23.

SPX Weekly Supply/Demand Model

Sell pattern is signals when Supply (red) & Demand (green) diverge (Source: Summit Analytic Partners Research)

Volume-Adjusted Price (VAP) (red) may be topping – Momentum (green) says Selling pressure is growing (Source: Summit Analytic Partners Research)

Our weekly SPX model shows a potential new sell as Supply starts to rise and diverge from Demand (below). A sustained break in SPX’s price below its short-term trendline at 4387 confirms the signal. With such a large scale pattern now potentially reversing, the models’ history suggests that something significant has, or shortly will, changed. Similarly, Nvidia may be about to take a bearish turn after an epic run from the start of AI mania on November 30, 2022 when ChatGPT was released to the public.

Money flow is shifting from being very bullish to potentially signaling a downturn in institutional demand for stocks. Interestingly, momentum of our Volume-Adjusted Price indicator has turned bearish, falling off a powerful surge from early May. Volume-Adjusted Price is still climbing, but may be running into overhead resistance from the start of the rally last October. The last surge comparable to the one that may now be ending goes back to March of 2020 when fiscal and monetary liquidity injections reached unprecedented levels.

NVDA Weekly Supply/Demand Model

Tech stocks could decline if Supply (red) & Demand (green) start to bearishly diverge (Source: Summit Analytic Partners Research)

Momentum (green) is turning bearish – VAP (red) has likely topped after an epic surge upward (Source: Summit Analytic Partners Research)

Risks

Liquidity is a powerful, volatile commodity that is subject to powerful political and economic forces. When the liquidity pump is working, markets tend to comply almost without regard to fundamentals, at least for a time. The rapid runup of inflation cost the SPX a 25% correction last year, but with fiscal deficit spending at unprecedented levels, stocks turned and rallied to new highs. We think the cycle may be ready to reverse, despite enormous deficits from government overspending. If so then we can expect fundamentals to reassert themselves shortly. Once they do, expect harder times for stock valuations. If not, then our thesis may be postponed by weeks or even months.

We have seen 3 quarters running of weaker earnings, despite beating expectations. With margin pressures persisting and inflation running well beyond Fed rates, valuations are remarkably high and subject to considerable downside adjustment once the flood of buying power slows. Similarly, LEI data has been negative for 10 months, normally a high probability sign of recessions.

This shows the power of buybacks - and the risks! (advisor.visualcapitalist.com)

Corporate buybacks have been a major driver of stock valuations over the last several years of record low rates. Any upward pressure by the Fed to cope with inflation that may not be so quick to drop to its 2% target would have a double impact on company earnings and cashflow needed to fuel buybacks. Should management teams see the opportunity to feather their own stock options by borrowing and buying back more stock, they will certainly follow the recent trend and serve their own (and shareholders’) interests.

True inflation is double the reported CPI level (ShadowStats)

A third risk to our outlook is that inflation, and therefore Central Bank intervention to further slow economic activity levels, continues its rapid decline following the June CPI peak at 17%+. We hear from industry sources that supply chains are still transitioning higher costs through value chains, likely resulting in a rebound in inflationary cost increases over the coming months. For example, a recent survey indicated that a remarkable 63% of Millennials expect to change jobs for higher pay this year; 55% of older workers have similar expectations (Deloitte Millennial Survey). If inflation surges after a brief respite, Central Banks would need to raise rates further to destroy excess demand. The odds of precipitating a recession would grow exponentially in our view, resulting in weaker demand and substantial downside for stock prices.

The Trade

We believe that SPX is poised to correct over the next several weeks to months. Tech stocks like NVDA will be a critical test of liquidity flows that we will be watching. RSI is diverging bearishly on SPX, peaking on 6/13 and bouncing to a lower high on 6/16 when SPX almost hit 4441 on hourly and daily charts, which was also our Elliot Wave count bullish upside target (.618 retracement). Our proprietary Supply/Demand models show an early stage sell signal that has the potentially to signal a powerful correction. Money flow also shows what appears to be a shift in institutional buying to a more defensive stance.

Conclusion

We believe that stocks are at risk of a correction that could reflect an impending recession in the economy. Government deficit spending will reduce liquidity in the markets as new bonds are sold to investors. Inflation may also playing the equation, forcing the Fed to hike rates further. The impact of higher rates on corporate earnings, government budget deficits and consumer spending could be powerful force that threatens valuations which are at almost peak levels despite many indicators suggesting lower levels to maintain market equilibrium.