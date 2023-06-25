Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

After Disappointing PMIs, Attention Will Turn Back To Inflation In The Week Ahead

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.58K Followers

Summary

  • The market has been skeptical of the Fed's hawkishness.
  • We look for the market to move toward the Fed (again), perhaps helped by another sticky core PCE deflator, which is seeing little improvement.
  • This adjustment may help the dollar extended its recovery.

Inflation Meter

asbe

As the month and quarter wind down, inflation readings are featured. The US May PCE deflator, which is the targeted measure, is reported. Canada and Australia report May CPI. The eurozone reports the preliminary June CPI, and Japan reports Tokyo's June CPI, which serves a similar function. Leaving

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.58K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.