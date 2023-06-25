Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PacWest Bancorp: Finding Value After The Storm

Jun. 25, 2023 1:17 AM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW)KRE1 Comment
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Regional banks have pulled back lately following a brief May and early June reprieve.
  • PacWest's operating situation appears to have stabilized, with the management team taking quick action to raise rates for depositors and selling off a portfolio of construction loans to boost capital.
  • Despite a troubling chart, I assert a value case has emerged in PacWest ahead of Q2 earnings in less than a month, as regional banking troubles seem to have subsided.
  • With interest rate volatility easing, signs are growing that the worst of banking troubles are in the rearview mirror.
  • I highlight important price levels to watch ahead of July earnings.

Palm Tree-Lined Street Overlooking Los Angeles at Sunset

It has been a wild ride for regional banks in 2023. The year started off strong. While January and February did not feature as robust of gains as those seen last year, stable price action continued as the Fed lifted

Regional Banks Giving Back May-June Gains

ICE BofA MOVE Index (Treasury Rate Volatility) Near 52-Week Lows

PacWest: Earnings Forecast & Key Profitability Ratios

PacWest: Crisis-Level Valuation Ratios Remain

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

PACW: Bearish Long-Term Trend, Capitulation Volume Selling In May

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

R
Reflibman
Today, 2:24 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (222)
Interesting info to keep in mind while possibly going into a recession - finance.yahoo.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
