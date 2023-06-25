Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Tower: Overvalued For The No-Growth Era

Jun. 25, 2023 6:00 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)CCI, DLR2 Comments
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There was once a great growth story for American Tower.
  • That growth story hit a pause. And that pause is pretty big, AFFO will be about flat between 2021-2023.
  • The stock sports a very high valuation in the rough environment today.
  • Look for at least $150 on the downside.
  • Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Conservative Income Portfolio. Learn More »

Cell phone or mobile service tower in forested area of West Virginia providing broadband service

BackyardProduction

Over the 2010-2021 timeframe, markets tended to be extremely generous with multiples for growth companies. If you produced growth, investors were ready to look far into the future to come up with a semblance of a reasonable end result. This silliness reached

-

AMT Presentation

-

AMT Presentation

-

AMT Presentation

-

AMT Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

-

Q4-2016 Results

Chart
Data by YCharts

-

Q3-2021 Results

-

Q1-2023 Results

-

Q1-2023 Results

-

Q1-2023 Results

-

Q1-2023 Results

-

Stock Charts

-

Author's Pain Scale

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?  Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Give us a try and as a bonus check out our Fixed Income Portfolios. 

Explore our method & why options may be right for your retirement goals.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
38.63K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.


High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.

Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 6:21 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.02K)
No argument here, TV.
Paul
I
Ivo Ferreirra
Today, 6:07 PM
Premium
Comments (67)
I’m confused. If you believe it is going to 150, the rate should BE Strong sell, not a hold…
AMT was already punished. Don’t believe in a major fall
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.